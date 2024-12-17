Liberia: Tear Gas, Tensions, and Injuries - Police Crack Down On Capitol Hill Protest Amid House Crisis

Monrovia — Hundreds of protesters under the banner Concerned Citizens for the Protection of our Constitution, Democracy, and the Rule of Law gathered on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, to demand an end to the political crisis at the House of Representatives. The demonstrators, coming from various districts across Montserrado County, called for respect for the Constitution and adherence to the rule of law amid the controversial attempt to remove Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

The impasse, which has paralyzed legislative activities, stems from a resolution passed by a group of lawmakers claiming to represent the majority bloc to unseat Speaker Koffa. However, the embattled Speaker has refused to step down, labeling the process as unconstitutional. This deadlock has fueled public frustration, culminating in a large turnout on Capitol Hill with citizens voicing their grievances.

Cllr. Pearl Brown Bull, a prominent voice at the protest, underscored the historical significance of adhering to Liberia's laws. Drawing on her experience and her late husband's legacy as the first legal counselor of the House of Representatives, Bull emphasized that due process must prevail.

"We the signees of the '86 Constitution - after the first coup d'état - fought for democracy and the people's choice. If something goes wrong, it affects us all. We must adhere to the rule of law. There is a Speaker who was elected for six years. He is the presiding officer, and they [lawmakers] were wrong to act outside due process. Those advising them need to revisit the journals and learn the law," she said.

The protesters, many of whom traveled from Montserrado's electoral districts, expressed their disillusionment with the lawmakers' failure to perform their duties. Ms. Borris, a resident of District 16, accused legislators of prioritizing personal interests over their constitutional obligations.

"These lawmakers need to do our work. The law says you need 49 members to remove the Speaker, but you are 43 or 41. Why are you still in another room instead of going into the chambers to work? We voted for them, gave them cars worth US$45,000, and this is what we get? They're acting like there's no law," she said passionately.

The protest also spotlighted the economic hardships citizens face as a result of the ongoing legislative deadlock. Vera Matadi from District 9 lamented the ripple effects on small businesses.

"We are here for peace and for the rule of law. Things are not moving. We market sellers are suffering because people are holding back their money. If lawmakers cannot do their jobs, how do they expect things to improve?" Matadi asked.

The sentiment was echoed by Massa Kermue, a resident of District 11, who expressed fear over the political instability.

"We want peace in this country. What is going on is making us afraid. The country is getting hard. Even sending our children to school is becoming impossible because people are holding on to their money. We didn't vote for them to sit in hotels drinking while we suffer. If they want to kill us, let them kill us, but the world will see," Kermue stated emphatically.

Amid chants and placards, demonstrators called on President Joseph Boakai to intervene and clarify his stance. Daniel, a protester from District 8, directly addressed the President, urging him to prioritize national unity.

"President Boakai is the leader of this country, not the leader of the lawmakers. If there's something going wrong, he must come out and say his hands are not in this," Daniel remarked.

However, the peaceful demonstration turned chaotic when police began dispersing the crowd with tear gas. The sudden intervention left several protesters injured, including Cllr. Pearl Brown Bull, who was overcome by the tear gas. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as demonstrators scrambled for safety while demanding an end to police aggression.

The protest, dubbed White Tuesday, was announced earlier by Janjay Baikpeh, former Grand Bassa County Superintendent and chairperson of the organizing group. Baikpeh accused President Boakai's administration of orchestrating the crisis to unconstitutionally remove Speaker Koffa, a claim the Executive Mansion has denied.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"President Boakai, through Vice President Jeremiah Koung, has invested over 5 million United States dollars to destabilize the House of Representatives. This crisis is preventing lawmakers from performing their duties and depriving citizens of essential services," Baikpeh alleged.

The protesters, clad in white to symbolize peace and justice, vowed to continue their demonstrations until the crisis is resolved.

"Article 1 of the Constitution says power is inherent in the people. We have the right to alter or reform government if our happiness and safety require it," Baikpeh reminded.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.