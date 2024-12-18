Fire destroyed several parts of the Capitol Building which houses the Liberian legislature

Capitol Hill — Chaos erupted Wednesday morning as fire engulfed the Capitol Building, the seat of Liberia's Legislature. The blaze primarily affected the annex hosting the rotunda, joint chamber, and other offices, forcing staffers to evacuate as firefighters and police worked desperately to contain the flames.

The Liberia National Fire Service and the Liberia National Police responded promptly to the emergency, but their efforts were hampered by limited and outdated firefighting equipment. Witnesses reported the lack of advanced tools significantly slowed the containment of the fire, which continued to spread rapidly.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. However, this is the second incident within a week involving the same annex. Last week, smoke engulfed parts of the building, which firefighters attributed to an electrical fault. Staff members were evacuated during that incident, but no major damage was reported at the time.

A Building in Crisis

The fire comes just a day after the Capitol grounds were the site of a massive protest, which police dispersed using tear gas. The protest left several demonstrators severely injured.

Protesters had gathered to express their concerns over alleged violations of the rule of law by a group of lawmakers accused of unlawfully removing Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. The House of Representatives has been in a leadership crisis, with two factions now claiming authority: the majority bloc led by Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon (District 11, Montserrado County) and the pro-Koffa faction headed by Speaker Fonati Koffa.

Public Concern Over Legislative Division

The fire has intensified public scrutiny of the ongoing crisis at the Legislature. Citizens are questioning how the divided leadership will address the fire's impact, especially as both factions continue to struggle for control.

"This fire is a test for the Legislature," said a political observer. "The people need to see unity and action, not further division, in addressing this critical situation."

With no resolution in sight for the leadership dispute, the fire has added to the challenges facing the House of Representatives. Many are calling for independent investigations into both the fire and the recent crackdown on protesters to ensure accountability and restore public trust.

A Wake-Up Call

The incident also highlights the urgent need to upgrade Liberia's firefighting capabilities. The lack of modern equipment has not only hindered response times but also put critical infrastructure like the Capitol Building at increased risk.

As investigations begin into the cause of the fire, Liberians are left grappling with yet another crisis at the heart of their government.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.