Liberia: Who Set Capitol Ablaze?

The December 18, 2024, fire that ravaged Liberia's Capitol building has sparked outrage, accusations, and a full-scale investigation. Authorities have described the scene as having clear signs of arson, with political tensions within the legislature adding fuel to the literal and metaphorical flames. As the investigation deepens, Liberia's leaders and citizens are demanding answers, while questions about accountability and motive dominate national discourse.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) wasted no time labeling the fire as a suspected arson case. At a press conference held at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman outlined the police's approach to the investigation.

"The particular scene has all of the elements associated with arson," Coleman said. "We treat it as such until we can clarify all of the doubt and everything around it."

Several individuals were arrested at the Capitol following the fire. Coleman noted that many of them, including security personnel, were later released after their identities and roles were verified. However, two to three individuals remain in custody as persons of interest.

"Yes, we have people we are questioning at this point in time," Coleman confirmed, adding that the police were committed to conducting a thorough investigation.

He added that no amount of immunity would shield persons of interest from the investigation and facing the law if found culpable.

The Inspector General also addressed public concerns regarding protests that took place at the Capitol a day earlier, December 17, during which police were accused of using excessive force.

"This is not the Wild Wild West. This is a nation of law," Coleman stated, defending the police response as "proportionate" and necessary to restore order.

Speaker Koffa and "The Alamo"

Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, a key figure in the ongoing political standoff in the House of Representatives, has come under scrutiny for a cryptic Facebook post he made hours before the fire. The post, which simply read "The Alamo!!!" was later deleted, raising suspicions that Koffa may have had foreknowledge of the incident.

In response to these suspicions, Koffa dismissed any connection between his post and the fire.

"If I had foreknowledge about the fire, would I have posted it? Would I engage in arson?" Koffa responded to the Daily Observer via a WhatsApp chat. "The Alamo celebrated brave men and women who stood for what they believe. The people at the Alamo did not burn their own building."

The Speaker's reference to the Alamo -- a historic 1836 battle in the USA, in which a small group of Texans resisted a much larger Mexican army -- was, according to him, a metaphorical nod to his supporters' resolve in the face of political adversaries (i.e. the Majority Bloc).

Rep. Foko denies involvement

Montserrado County District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko, a staunch supporter of Speaker Koffa, has also been implicated in the controversy. Police reportedly contacted Foko for questioning via text message, but his account of their subsequent actions has raised eyebrows.

"I told my security at the gate, if the police come to see me, they can come in the house," Foko told Spoon TV. "But they came around the place, they moved around the community."

Foko categorically denied having any connection to the fire or the individuals arrested in his office. He also dismissed a resurfaced video in which he appeared to advocate for drastic measures, including burning legislative sessions, if the government failed to prioritize public welfare.

In the referenced video, Rep. Foko, who is seen behind his office desk at the legislature, wearing a white suit emphatically declared: "If we cannot prioritize the Liberian people's interest, for which we were sent here from the 73 districts, we should burn that session."

"The video that is trending," Foko explained yesterday following the fire outbreak, "I had that interview five months ago." He claims the footage was edited to misrepresent his stance.

Despite the controversy, Foko emphasized his willingness to cooperate with authorities, stating that he would report to the police with his lawyer.

President Boakai: "Destruction will not be tolerated"

President Joseph N. Boakai visited the Capitol to assess the damage and condemned the fire as a "despicable, unpatriotic act." He expressed sympathy for members of the Legislature while vowing to bring those responsible to justice.

"We are a poor country; people are trying to help us, and others are bent on destroying this country," Boakai lamented. "This destruction will have to stop."

The President called on the Ministry of Justice and security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and hold perpetrators accountable.

"This is not a place for hooligans," Boakai asserted. "This is a place for responsible people who are here to serve the Liberian people."

U.S. Embassy urges peaceful resolution

The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia issued a statement condemning the violence and urging all parties to seek peaceful resolutions to their political disputes.

"Citizens have a right to express their views peacefully, and violence is never the answer," the statement read. "Political differences should be resolved through an open political process."

The Embassy's statement reflects growing international concern over the implications of the Capitol fire and the broader political instability it represents.

A divided Legislature

The fire has intensified the already fraught political climate in Liberia's House of Representatives. A faction calling itself the "Majority Bloc" has been attempting to unseat Speaker Koffa, claiming to have installed a new speaker in defiance of constitutional procedures.

The factionalism has led to heated confrontations, with Koffa's supporters accusing the Majority Bloc of undermining democratic norms. Critics, however, argue that Koffa's leadership style has contributed to the Legislature's dysfunction.

Observers suggest that the Capitol fire may be a symptom of deeper political divisions, with both sides using increasingly aggressive tactics to assert their dominance.

Public outrage, calls for accountability

The Capitol fire has sparked widespread outrage among Liberians, many of whom see it as a direct attack on the nation's democracy. Civil society groups have called for a swift and transparent investigation, urging authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To accelerate the investigation, Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah announced a US$5,000 reward for credible information leading to breakthroughs in the Capitol fire case. Minister Piah also appealed to journalists to practice ethical reporting during this sensitive time. "We encourage media practitioners to stick to the facts and avoid sensationalism that could inflame public sentiment," he stated.

For many, the incident has also underscored the need for systemic reforms to address the root causes of political instability and ensure that disputes are resolved through lawful and democratic means.

Critical Questions

As Liberia grapples with the aftermath of the Capitol fire, the incident has raised critical questions about the nation's future. The symbolic damage to the Capitol--a cornerstone of Liberia's democracy--has highlighted the fragility of the country's political institutions and the urgent need for unity.

Inspector General Coleman's commitment to uncovering the truth, coupled with President Boakai's firm stance against destruction, has offered some reassurance to a shaken public. However, the path forward may require more than just accountability; it will likely demand a renewed commitment to dialogue, governance, and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Liberia's leaders and citizens are facing the dual challenge of addressing the immediate crisis and tackling the deeper issues it has exposed. As investigations continue, one thing is clear: the events of December 18 will remain etched in the nation's history as a sobering reminder of the importance of safeguarding its democracy.

** Claudius T. Greene, Jr. contributed to this story.