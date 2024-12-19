Liberia: Arson or Electrical Shock?

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Liberia National Police, is yet to provide clear information on a fast-blazing fire that gutted the Rotunda of the Capitol Building here early Wednesday morning, December 18, 2024. The Rotunda is official seat of the Liberian Legislature that is currently being used by members of the majority bloc from the House.

Addressing an emergency press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Liberia National Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman said early Wednesday morning, the Police received calls that there was smoke coming out of the Joint Chamber of the Capitol Building.

According to Inspector Coleman, by the time they got on the scene, the fire was raging, so they made contact with the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company, Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, and private institutions to help with water trucks to off the fire. He adds that the fire intensified within four to five hours, spreading to other parts of the building.

"There is an ongoing investigation, and the investigation is a joint investigation that includes the Liberia National Fire Service regarding this particular issue. We are looking at the possibility of an arsonist being used. Until we can have further information. We are going to know in the next few days as to what exactly caused the fire and how was it able to spread as fast as it did. We are looking at every piece of evidence gathered. We are also looking at electronic evidence because people have been expressing intent to commit this arson", IG Coleman explains.

Liberians woke up early Wednesday to shocking news of blazing and massive flames engulfing the Capitol Building, with the fire mainly concentrated in the Rotunda.

The Joint Chamber of the Capitol currently hosts members of the majority bloc that have illegally removed embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the Liberian National Police suspects a possible arsonist and potential electrical shocks based on initial evidence available.

This is not the first time a strange fire has engulfed the Joint Chamber of the building; the first attempt happened Tuesday, December 10, 2024, but was immediately quenched following joint intervention.

The Police IG reveals that calls have been placed to find persons of interest to report to the Police to answer some of the claims, noting that the Constitution is clear because there are no legislative privileges.

Col. Coleman notes that they will also be calling in technical expertise and international partners to be able to examine the cause of the fire because there seems to be a capacity issue, saying, "We are also looking at other intelligence that we have been gathering."

According to him, there was a night when they showed up at the Capitol, and it became a major sensational headline regarding their patrol but their movement was based on intelligence, disclosing that the attempt to have the Capitol burnt had been coming for almost a month, and they have been working to stop this but unfortunately it has happened.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah says Liberia has a violent history and so it's important to keep reminding citizens about how a sitting President was overthrown and killed like a primitive animal, adding that following his execution, several government officials were executed publicly.

He was making reference to the April 12, 1980, topple of late President Dr. William R. Tolbert, who was chair of the former Organization of African Union, now the African Union.

Minister Piah also notes that development left Liberia within six years under former President George M. Weah. Within one year, Liberia has begun experiencing growth and development again, lamenting that it is so saddening that people of lawlessness want to erode the peace.

"In less than a year, we having this big win. However, instead of working with us to achieve this progress we are making in less than one year, we seen these elements of lawlessness and violence that are permeating the society. This the government must say, as the President said today, these are all considered unacceptable. If there are people who believe that they will cause insurrection here and make violence a way of life, let me call your attention to the fact that there is a government here. And we have the responsibility as a government to ensure the protection of lives and properties, and we will not fail on that," he warns.

Wednesday's fire at the Capitol followed violent protest a day earlier, when protesters and Police clashed before the Capitol Building, leaving a police officer wounded and disarmed and scores of citizens arrested and detained. Editing by Jonathan Browne