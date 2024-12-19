Liberia: Irresponsible Display of Greed

editorial

Wednesday's (December 18, 2024) arson attack on the Capitol that saw the seat of the Liberian Legislature in flames is counter-productive to democratic practice and respect for the rule of law. We Liberians should not always resort to violence in finding remedies to issues that confront us.

The arson attack clearly exposed the actual intention of people, including some lawmakers, who mobilized citizens to protest at the Capitol against the removal of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

A day before the statement, Montserrado County District#9 Representative Saah Foko had announced on Spoon Talk that he was reporting for work at the Capitol on the day of the protest and would be accompanied by his people from the district.

We are disappointed that embattled Speaker Koffa, who has challenged his removal, has yet to condemn the violence at the Capitol. His conspicuous silence raises doubt whether he truly stands on the side of the law that he professes.

We wonder how mobilizing thugs and lawbreakers to wreak havoc on a major public facility like the Capitol Building contributes to upholding the rule of law. Supporters of embattled Speaker Koffa should know that their actions are no less than rebels.

While we oppose the manner in which the Speaker was removed, it does not give any member of the public or those lawmakers on his side right to use violence in expressing their disagreements and hurts.

The Government of Liberia, through the Minister of Information Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, announces a US$5,000 bounty for anyone in the public with knowledge of the fire incident at the Capitol. This is laughable. We think the state should investigate and identify persons of interest based on available evidence rather than relying on personal narrations that may be characterized by sentiments, political interests, and probable witch-hunt.

Wednesday's fire at the Capitol is not the first in recent time. Last week, a fire gutted the joint chamber, damaging appliances, including the air conditioner. In November, unidentified individuals entered the same joint chamber and removed all chairs with no report of arrest.

This uncouth behavior has been going on with nobody coming out to condemn these actions, so it has reached a level that we all need to ask ourselves who is providing security for the Capitol Building, which seems vulnerable.

In the past, offices of lawmakers and senators' had been broken into, and documents were reportedly stolen in a place that should be well protected. There are lapses here, and somebody should be responsible.

Despite repeated advice from the international community and our traditional friend, the United States, it is a shame that we Liberians would conduct ourselves in such a manner, especially those in leadership, who should be setting examples. Instead, they allowed themselves to be persuaded by selfish and narrow interests by being on the wrong side of the law, which is counterproductive.