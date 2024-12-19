Liberia: Embattled Speaker Koffa Distances From Facebook Post

Monrovia — Embattled Speaker Fonati Koffa distances himself from a controversial Facebook post that seems to link him to supporting Wednesday's arson attack on the Capitol Building in Monrovia that caused significant damages to the facility.

Speaking to reporters shortly when he visited the ashes chamber on Capitol Hill, Cllr. Koffa excluded himself from the Facebook post while defending the icon "Alamo."

"This word is not alarmo; it is Alamo", Cllr. Koffa clarifies to Journalists, explaining that the ord Alamo references a group of men and women who stand in defense of their rights.

He refuted being in control of such a Facebook account, saying, "I'm not the one who posted; that has nothing to do with me, and the word alamo has nothing to do with fire. It is defense of right."

He describes the fire situation as unfortunate while demanding a swift investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

Amidst the post, the embattled Speaker has also received tongue lashes from a Liberian lawyer, Cllr. Moriah Yeakula Korkpor, who describes the post as "ill-advised".

"I think Cllr. Koffa was ill-advised because this post is not FAKE, and his confirmation changes my position," she says.

Cllr. Yeakula reiterates that the embattled Speaker was ill-advised and the post warrants wrong timing.

She distances herself from the alleged Unity Party's accusations that Cllr. Koffa is responsible for the fire without any investigation, calling on the government for a speedy investigation.

At the same time, she cautions public officials to avoid inflammatory accusations and controversial statements during investigation.

"Alamo " refers to a pivotal 1836 battle in Texas, United States, where Mexican forces defeated a small group of Texans fighting for independence.

Speaker Koffa is facing immense public pressure here on suspicion of his alleged involvement in the fire outbreak at the Capitol.

He has since deleted the controversial post on his timeline that has sparked widespread debate of his alleged involvement amidst the unsettled dispute in the House of Representatives.