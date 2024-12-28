Africa: Fierce Rivalries and High Stakes As TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 Qualifiers Reach Climax

The stage is set for an electrifying weekend as the second-leg matches of the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers unfold.
Topping the bill is the "Jollof Derby," a historic clash between arch-rivals Ghana and Nigeria, with a spot in the CHAN finals at stake.
After a goalless first leg in Ghana, the Black Galaxies will head to Uyo, Nigeria, seeking to replicate their triumph over the Super Eagles B in last year's qualifiers.
Led by coach Didi Dramani, the Ghanaians have bolstered their squad with 26 players, determined to silence the home crowd at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.
Meanwhile, Nigeria, under the guidance of Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu, is equally resolute.
Anas Yusuf, a key forward and NPFL's top scorer, expressed confidence, declaring, "We're ready to deliver a victory as a New Year's gift to Nigerians."
Elsewhere, Cameroon will look to build on their 1-0 first-leg advantage over the Central African Republic in Bafoussam.
Coach Simplice Soh's Indomitable Lions A' have shown defensive grit, but the Central Africans remain hopeful of causing an upset despite a challenging away fixture.
Niger and Togo clash in Bamako after a tightly contested 1-1 draw in Lomé. While Togo grapples with key injuries in defence, coach Kader Coubadja remains optimistic, trusting his squad's depth.
Niger, meanwhile, aims to capitalize on their home advantage in this decisive encounter.
Defending champions Senegal host Liberia in Diamniadio, seeking to solidify their qualification after a 1-1 draw in Monrovia.
Senegal has made strategic reinforcements, adding Daouda Ba and Moussa Diallo to address defensive gaps and strengthen their attack.
Other notable fixtures include Burkina Faso's uphill battle against Cote d'Ivoire, trailing 2-0 from the first leg, and Guinea's effort to fend off Guinea-Bissau in a regional derby.
With suspense at an all-time high, these matches promise a thrilling conclusion to the CHAN 2024 qualifying campaign.
Match Schedule (GMT):
Friday, December 27, 2024
- 16:00: Niger vs. Togo
Saturday, December 28, 2024
- 13:00 : Zambia vs. Mozambique
- 16:00 : Burkina Faso vs. Ivory Coast
- 16:00 : Cameroon vs. Central African Republic
- 16:00 : Guinea-Bissau vs. Guinea
- 16:00 : Nigeria vs. Ghana
- 16:00 : Rwanda vs. South Sudan
- 16:30 : Angola vs. Lesotho
- 17:00 : Senegal vs. Liberia
Sunday, December 29, 2024
- 12:00 : Madagascar vs. Eswatini
- 13:00 : Uganda vs. Burundi
- 14:00 : Congo vs. Equatorial Guinea
- 16:00 : DR Congo vs. Chad
- 16:00 : Mali vs. Mauritania