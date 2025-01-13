Liberia: 'No More Power Outages Beyond 8 Hours'

The Interim Managing Director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Thomas Gonkewon, has pledged to end prolonged power outages, promising that no community will experience electricity disruptions exceeding eight hours.

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia over the weekend, Gonkewon unveiled an ambitious plan to revamp the nation's electricity supply and enhance customer satisfaction.

Gonkewon revealed that LEC has developed a comprehensive load management strategy aimed at minimizing outages and improving customer satisfaction.

"We are committed to ensuring that no community experiences power outages beyond eight hours," he stated. "This initiative is part of our broader efforts to enhance power reliability and foster trust among our valued customers."

As part of the strategy, Gonkewon emphasized the importance of clear and transparent communication with customers. He noted that LEC will regularly provide updates on load management schedules to keep the public informed and address any concerns promptly.

"Strengthening our 24-hour customer service capabilities is a priority," Gonkewon said. "We want to ensure that technical issues are addressed swiftly, and customer inquiries are responded to efficiently."

Gonkewon also addressed the ongoing discussions regarding LEC's electricity tariffs. He disclosed that the previous management had submitted a tariff proposal to the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) covering the period from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2027. However, the current leadership has withdrawn the initial proposal to make necessary revisions.

"The revised tariff proposal will be resubmitted to ensure it aligns with the best interests of both the corporation and its customers," Gonkewon explained. The proposal is designed to enable LEC to recover operational costs while providing a reasonable return on investment, in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

The LEC chief highlighted the corporation's successful renegotiation of its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Côte d'Ivoire Energies (CI-ENERGIES). The new agreement guarantees the supply of 50 megawatts (MW) of energy annually through the CLSG Transmission Line, doubling the previous 25 MW allocation.

"Additionally, we have secured provisions to procure an extra 20 MW of energy, referred to as 'Extra Energy,' during the operating period," Gonkewon added. However, he cautioned that unforeseen technical issues in energy generation could occasionally necessitate load adjustments.

Gonkewon provided updates on the ongoing efforts to enhance Liberia's energy infrastructure. Currently, three of the four turbines at the Mt. Coffee Hydropower Plant are operational, while one turbine remains out of service due to an insulation failure in the stator unit.

To address this, LEC has secured US$5.5 million through the World Bank's Liberia Electricity Sector Strengthening and Access Project (LESSAP). The funds will be used for repairs, with SINOHYDRO Corporation Limited awarded the contract. Repair work is expected to begin in March 2025 and conclude by March 2026, restoring the plant's original installed capacity of 88 MW.

LEC is also advancing its renewable energy initiatives, with a 20 MW solar power plant under construction at Mt. Coffee. The project, executed by International Consolidated Contractors and financed by the World Bank through the RESPITE Project, is scheduled for completion in October 2025 at a cost of US$16 million.

In addition, plans are underway to expand the Mt. Coffee Hydropower Plant by adding two new turbines, a project approved with a US$62 million allocation under World Bank financing. This expansion will increase the plant's installed capacity by more than 50%, representing a significant milestone in Liberia's energy development.

Looking further ahead, Gonkewon announced that the government has prioritized the construction of a new hydroelectric dam, known as SP2, upstream of the St. Paul River in Bong County. With an estimated generation capacity of 150-200 MW, the project is currently in the feasibility study phase.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The engineering and environmental assessments are progressing, and we anticipate completion in the coming months," Gonkewon stated. The SP2 project is expected to cost between US$600 million and US$700 million and will play a crucial role in meeting Liberia's growing energy demands.

Gonkewon's updates signal a renewed commitment to addressing Liberia's energy challenges and fostering economic growth through reliable electricity supply. From securing regional power agreements to investing in renewable energy and infrastructure upgrades, the LEC leadership is taking decisive steps to transform the country's power sector.

"This is a time for action and collaboration," Gonkewon concluded. "Together, we can build a reliable energy future for Liberia and improve the quality of life for all."