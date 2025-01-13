Liberia: LEC Interim Team Assures Customers of Not More Than Eight Hours Power Outage During the Dry Season

Monrovia — The Interim Management Team of the Liberia Electricity Cooperation (LEC) has disclosed that despite LEC's low capacity to provide adequate electricity during the dry season which is caused by constant power outages across the country, no community will experience power outage for more than eight hours.

The Interim Management Team has spent a little over 40 days in charge of the LEC.

Speaking to Journalists' inquiries, the head of LEC Interim Management Team Thomas Z. Gonkerwon said his team is working around the clock to bring what he termed as relief to the general.

He called the public to be patient as electricity works are technical and need enough time.

"Electricity development is not an overnight thing. There is no electricity project that you will institute in less than 12 to 18 months," he said.

Gonkerwon added: "Firstly, we need to review all of the strategies that are available, see the lapses, and then we will make sure to align them into new strategies. It takes some time, we have been here for forty-two days."

"We can assure you that in a not too distant future all that we have outlined will be directed to giving Liberia energy sovereignty," he said.

During the last media engagement of the immediate past administration headed by Mr. Monie Captan, he announced that government institutions are heavily indebted to the LEC.

However, the new leadership disclosed that it has put in a new strategy to allow all government agencies, except for health centers, pay before they can be supplied electricity.

"Toward the debts, we are making efforts for the government to pay and they are paying," he said.