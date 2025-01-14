Sudan: President Al-Burhan, Mauritanian President Hold Bilateral Talks

Nouakchott — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Chairman of the Current Session of the African Union, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazwani, held a bilateral discussion sitting on Monday evening at the Presidential Palace in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott.

During the talks, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and prospects for strengthening them, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues, especially developments of the situation in Sudan.

President Al-Burhan briefed the Chairman of the African Union on the outcomes and developments of the situation in Sudan following the rebellion of the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia against the Sudanese state and its institutions, "Sudan is facing a conspiracy hatched by international and regional parties to undermine its unity and dignity, but the Sudanese people is standing in the face of this conspiracy to thwart these plans," He said. "The terrorist militia committed crimes and genocide against the Sudanese people transgressed all human norms."

President Al-Burhan praised the prominent role played by the Mauritanian President, Chairman of the African Union, in supporting Sudan in regional and international forums, stressing the strength of the historical relations between the two brotherly countries, saying, "We will work to strengthen and develop them to achieve the joint interests of the two countries," stressing the importance of these relations in light of the challenges facing the region.

For his part, Mauritanian President, Chairman of the African Union, expressed his great welcome and pride in the visit of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, underscoring that the visit expresses the level of historical relations between the two brotherly countries.

Al-Ghazwani affirmed his country's support for the security and stability of Sudan, to overcome the challenges it faces, end the war and establish peace in Sudan, based on the deep historical ties between the two countries, pointing out his country's keenness to enhance and develop joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields, affirming the importance of the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan.