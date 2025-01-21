-- In his defense, Sen. Nimely, MDR Youth say the Sen. Johnson died of frustration

The home going of the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, a polarizing figure in Liberian politics and one of the most controversial players in the nation's post-war history, concluded in grand traditional fashion in Nimba County. Yet, as he was laid to rest, the discourse around the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) continued to haunt his legacy, casting a shadow over his final days and the funeral ceremonies.

As thousands gathered across Nimba to bid farewell to the man they revered as a warrior, protector, and kingmaker, the tension surrounding Liberia's pursuit of transitional justice was palpable. The establishment of the WECC, a topic Johnson vehemently opposed in life, became a focal point of tributes and eulogies delivered by friends, colleagues, and sympathizers. The controversy surrounding his involvement in the civil war, juxtaposed with his towering influence as a senator and community leader, underlined the complexities of his legacy.

A Warrior's Farewell

In keeping with the Dan people's tradition, Senator Johnson was honored as a fallen warrior. Traditional war dances, cultural chants, and rituals dominated the ceremonies, with elders and youth alike participating in symbolic rites meant to honor his life and contributions. Men clad in ancient warrior attire, armed with spears and ceremonial tools, led the processions as the senator's remains were conveyed across key towns in Nimba County.

The journey, which began in Ganta, took his body to Sanniquellie, Karnplay, Bahn, and Saclepea, giving citizens from all corners of the county the opportunity to pay their final respects. Roadsides were lined with mourners, many of whom praised his contributions to the development of Nimba and his advocacy for the county's people. His casket, draped in the Liberian flag, symbolized both his political stature and the weight of his legacy.

The War Crimes Court

Even amid the traditional pomp, the topic of the War and Economic Crimes Court dominated the discussions. Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely of Grand Gedeh, a close ally of Johnson and fellow member of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), took aim at Liberia's current government, accusing it of abandoning Johnson in his final days. He claimed that the push for the court had placed immense psychological pressure on the late senator, contributing to his declining health.

Senator Thomas Yahya Nimley

Nimely recounted private conversations with Johnson, in which the senator expressed his frustrations over the government's failure to protect him and his fear of being scapegoated. He described Johnson as a man burdened by the rhetoric surrounding the court but determined to resist its establishment. Nimely's remarks, which received applause from many sympathizers, painted Johnson as a victim of political betrayal and unrelenting public scrutiny.

However, Vice President Jeremiah Koung, a close ally of Johnson, rejected the narrative that the senator had anything to be forgiven for. Koung argued that Johnson was never guilty of the crimes for which some sought justice, framing him instead as a leader who played an indelible role in Liberia's development and peacebuilding efforts. The vice president's remarks echoed the sentiments of many Nimbaians, who saw Johnson as a protector of their interests.

Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung

A Legacy Fraught with Contradictions

Throughout the funeral proceedings, Johnson's complex legacy loomed large. To his supporters, he was a hero who fought for Nimba's recognition and empowerment, a man who used his political influence to deliver development to his people. Yet, to his critics, he remained a figure of impunity, accused of atrocities during the civil war and of exploiting his position to shield himself from accountability.

Johnson's decision to sign the WECC document, as recounted by Nimely, reflected his exhaustion with the decades-long debate over justice. According to the MDR Youth Wing, Johnson admitted signing the bill out of frustration, feeling that the endless rhetoric around the court had taken its toll. For many of his supporters, this act symbolized his final sacrifice for Liberia's peace and stability.

The establishment of the WECC remains one of the most divisive issues in Liberia. Advocates see it as essential for holding perpetrators of war crimes accountable and ensuring lasting peace, while opponents fear it could reignite tensions and destabilize the nation. Johnson's vocal opposition to the court, which he saw as a threat to Liberia's hard-won peace, encapsulated this broader national debate.

A Grand Farewell

The funeral itself was attended by dignitaries from across Liberia, including President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, and former President George Weah. Members of the judiciary, foreign diplomats, and local elders also paid their respects, highlighting Johnson's prominence on the national stage.

In a poignant moment, the Senate conducted a roll call, officially removing Johnson's name from their roster and marking the end of an era. The symbolic gesture, followed by the laying of wreaths and a state burial with full military honors, underscored the senator's significance in Liberian history. Elderly attendees compared the grandeur of his funeral to that of former President William V. S. Tubman, reflecting the deep respect many had for Johnson despite his controversial past.

Senator Prince Y. Johnson's funeral was as complex and multifaceted as the man himself. It was a celebration of his achievements, a reckoning with his flaws, and a reflection of Liberia's ongoing struggle with its past. The traditional rites that accompanied his burial honored his identity as a warrior and leader, while the debates over the War and Economic Crimes Court highlighted the unresolved tensions surrounding justice and reconciliation in Liberia.

In death, as in life, Johnson remained a polarizing figure--a man revered by some, reviled by others, but impossible to ignore. His passing leaves a void in Nimba County and in Liberia's political landscape, while his legacy continues to spark conversations about the nation's future. Whether seen as a hero, a villain, or something in between, Johnson's life and death will remain a touchstone in Liberia's journey toward peace and justice.