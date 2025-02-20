Kenya: General Butt Naked On Critical List At Kidney Solution Clinic in Kenya

19 February 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Evangelist Joshua Milton Blahyi, widely known as General Butt Naked, is currently on the critical list at the Kidney Solutions Hospital in Kenya.

Family sources informed The New Dawn that the former warlord, who had been undergoing treatment at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) in Liberia without significant improvement, was transferred to Kenya for advanced care.

The decision was prompted by his worsening condition; however, they are now appealing to Liberians to join them in prayer for his recovery.

The health struggles of General Butt Naked echoes similar challenges faced by other former warlords in Liberia.

Recently, former warlord and ex-senator Prince Yormie Johnson fell ill and later passed away at the Women of Hope Hospital in Paynesville.

The string of health crises among high-profile warlords has sparked concerns among the public, particularly as Liberia's government, under President Joseph N. Boakai Sr., pushes for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court.

Critics and public commentators have speculated that these health issues may not be coincidental. Some suggest that the falling ill of key figures, such as General Butt Naked, Prince Johnson, and Sekou Damate Konneh--leader of the Liberia United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD), who is also reportedly incapacitated--could be attempts to evade justice if the courts are established.

In the meantime, the family of General Butt Naked remains hopeful, urging the nation to keep him in their prayers as he battles for his life.-Edited by Othello B. Garblah

