Liberia: Koffa and Allies - Framed or Capitol Fire Masterminds?

Monrovia — Days before the Liberia National Police officially identified lawmakers as persons of interest in the Capitol fire investigation, rumors swirled about imminent arrests targeting embattled Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and his allies. These speculations fueled claims that security agencies, including the National Security Agency and the LNP, were allegedly steering the probe to implicate the Speaker and his supporters amid their staunch resistance to his removal from office.

In their communication to the House of Representatives, the police emphasized the need for transparent proceedings, listing lawmakers J. Fonati Koffa, Saah Foko, Abu Kamara, Priscilla A. Cooper, J. Marvin Cole, and Jacob C. Debee as persons of interest. The House leadership, under Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Koon, has scheduled an executive session for January 24 to deliberate on the LNP's request and determine the legislature's response.

Arrested Suspects Reportedly Confessed

Last week, the LNP charged 39-year-old Eric Susay, an employee of the Legislature, with masterminding the arson attack on the Capitol Building. According to the police charge sheet, the fire was no accident but the culmination of a meticulously planned operation executed by Susay, a former elevator operator, and his co-conspirators, including maintenance director Thomas Isaac Etheridge.

The police alleged that Susay and his group ambushed Police Support Unit officer Sgt. Amara Bility in Jallah Town during a protest against Speaker Koffa's removal. They reportedly assaulted Bility, leaving him unconscious and stealing his 9mm Beretta service pistol. Police claim that electronic evidence, including phone logs and intercepted messages, pointed to a coordinated plot to set the Capitol on fire. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Etheridge's white JAC pickup at the scene, while forensic evidence, including a gasoline-soaked Clorox bottle and a box of matches, linked the suspects to the arson.

Investigators say Etheridge and others gained access to the Capitol Building on the morning of December 18 through an unlocked door and used gasoline to ignite the fire, targeting wooden structures for maximum destruction. During his interrogation, Susay admitted attending planning meetings but denied participating in the final operation. Police maintain that the evidence overwhelmingly implicates him.

Suspects Claim Torture to Implicate Koffa

Etheridge, during his first court appearance on January 13, 2025, alleged that he was tortured by National Security Agency (NSA) agents. He claimed to have endured waterboarding, severe beatings, and threats of being thrown into a snake pit. His lawyer, Cllr. Jonathan Momo, alleged that Etheridge was coerced into signing false statements and presented with unrecognized recordings during the interrogation. Following his collapse in court, Etheridge was rushed to the AMI Medical Center.

Andrew Lawson, a constituency officer for Speaker Koffa, also accused NSA agents of torture and coercion. Lawson alleged that he was blindfolded, handcuffed, and interrogated about his alleged involvement in protests and the Capitol fire. He claimed that agents pressured him to implicate Koffa and others, but he resisted despite physical and psychological abuse.

Justice Minister Denies Torture Claims

Justice Minister Oswald Tweh has strongly denied allegations of torture, labeling the claims as "false, condemnable, and designed to undermine the ongoing investigation." Tweh announced that independent investigators would be invited to probe the torture allegations. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to a fair and transparent investigation, stating that no individual would be shielded from accountability.

The Minister reminded the public that while lawmakers enjoy constitutional protections, these do not apply to serious criminal offenses. He emphasized that anyone implicated in the Capitol fire would face the full force of the law.

NSA Agent Dismissed over 'Leaks'

Alex D. Dolewon, an employee of Liberia's National Security Agency (NSA), was arrested on Tuesday and taken into custody over allegations of leaking sensitive intelligence. The 40-year-old is facing multiple charges, including the unlawful disclosure of confidential information, mishandling sensitive materials, recklessly endangering others, and criminal coercion.

According to the police charge sheet, Dolewon is accused of unlawfully sharing classified NSA intelligence with members of his immediate family, including his uncle, House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa. The alleged breach is said to have posed a security risk to the NSA, senior officials within the agency, and the Republic of Liberia.

The charges also detail claims that Dolewon attempted to sow distrust within the NSA by suggesting to Speaker Koffa that Deputy Director Steven Dolo was engaged in questionable activities, referring to him as involved in "dirty work."

Speaker Koffa, however, has vehemently denied any involvement. Koffa dismissed the allegations as baseless. "I know this fellow. He is a runner for my sister in America. He has never given me information from the NSA, and I defy them to show any text between me and him," Koffa stated.

Koffa: Bring International Experts

Speaker Fonati Koffa has called for international assistance to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation. In a statement on January 23, Koffa reiterated his innocence and urged authorities to involve international partners in the probe. "Since the unfortunate occurrence of this event, I have consistently cooperated and ensured the cooperation of all persons under my employ. I must reiterate that I am and remain absolutely innocent of any involvement in this event," Koffa said.

Electrical Fire at Capitol

While the December 18 arson investigation continues, another fire incident at the Capitol was swiftly contained on Thursday. The Liberia National Fire Service attributed the incident to an electrical fault caused by a water-soaked breaker in the rotunda. Officials said the situation was brought under control before it escalated. This marks the third fire-related incident at the Capitol Building in recent months.