Nigeria: 'Annie and I Are Separated, I've Filed for Adivorce' - 2Baba

On Sunday, Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, shocked fans by announcing that he and his wife, Annie are separated and awaiting divorce. The Afrobeats star shared the news in a post on his verified Instagram account.

In the post, the 49-year-old singer revealed that they had been separated for a while. He promised to release a statement soon to share his side of the story with his fans and to address the press, stating that while his personal life is private, he felt it was necessary to provide clarity out of love for his supporters.

The Instagram post read: "Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long. Annie Macaulay and I have been separated for a while and have filed for divorce.

"I would grant a press release soon to say my story--not because it is anyone's right to know about my personal life, but because I love my people, and I need them to know my innocence or offence. Stay blessed, my people. I love you all," the singer added.

The announcement stunned fans, as the couple has been married since 2012. Within minutes, the post generated massive online traction, with mixed reactions. While some fans expressed hope that the announcement was "a misunderstanding," others opined that the separation was "long overdue."

Damage control

However, in a twist of events, the singer's Instagram page posted minutes later claiming that his account had been hacked and efforts were being made to retrieve it.

He wrote on his Instagram, "My Instagram has been hacked; efforts are being carried out to take back control. #One Love."

Despite the rebuttal, critics have questioned the credibility of this explanation, pointing out that hacked accounts are "rarely retrieved so quickly."

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES show that pictures of 2Baba have been deleted from Annie's Instagram page, further fuelling speculation about a possible crack in their marriage.

In another twist shortly after, 2Baba, in a separate Instagram video, clarified that his divorce announcement was valid, noting that his account wasn't hacked, as he stated.

Reiterating his stance, the singer said, "Hey, my people, nobody hacked my account; I said what I said. I come in peace."

Anniversary, Miscarriage

Meanwhile, on 11 January, Annie Macaulay-Idibia marked their 13-year marriage and 25-year friendship anniversary with a series of heartfelt Instagram Story posts.

In the now-deleted post, she shared romantic moments from their December holidays, expressing her enduring love for 2Baba and addressing critics she called "devils and witches/wizards." Despite their challenges, Annie reaffirmed her commitment, celebrating their breakups, makeups, and lasting love journey.

Annie has also been in the spotlight recently following her appearance on the latest season of "Young, Famous and African," where she revealed the heartbreaking experience of losing twins to a miscarriage last year.

Critics have speculated that Annie's determination to remain in the marriage despite past issues may be emotionally affecting her. Rumours of her battling personal challenges have also been rumoured, though no verified details have been confirmed.

Since the announcement of their separation, public opinions have remained divided. While some fans hope for a reconciliation, others believe this might be the final chapter for the couple, who have weathered several storms together.

Long road

2Baba and Annie's relationship began in 1999 as a friendship that later turned into love. Annie gained public recognition when she appeared in 2Baba's famous "African Queen" music video in 2004. They welcomed their first daughter, Isabella, in 2008.

In 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie on Valentine's Day in Lagos, and they had a private wedding the same year. Their grand white wedding followed in Dubai on 23 March 2013, and they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia, in 2014.

Their marriage has faced challenges, particularly due to 2Baba's past relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children. Despite tensions and public controversies, the couple renewed their vows in 2022 for their 10th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment and remaining one of Nigeria's most admired celebrity couples.