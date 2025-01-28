Nigeria: Toke Makinwa Slams 2Baba for Publicising Divorce With Wife, Annie Idibia

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has slammed Nigerian music sensation, Innocent Idibia popularly called 2Baba or Tuface for publicly announcing divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in an Instagram post on Sunday, 2Baba revealed that he had been separated from Annie for some time and is now in the process of filing for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

Reacting to 2Baba's post on Instagram, Makinwa wrote, "This is wrong on all levels, and you should be ashamed of yourself for bringing this here. Bring it on. If you think she's alone, let me tell you here that you'll have to fight all of us."

Makinwa expressed her frustration further by posting a message on her Instagram story, targeting those remaining neutral on the issue.

She wrote, "I'm not one for too much talk, but what is wrong is wrong, and as a woman, if you sit on the fence on this one, if it misses you, it'll touch your daughter or any female in your family.

"No one is innocent, and if you want to bring the media into it, knowing what is happening, we would fight for her."

In another Instagram story post on Monday, Makinwa questioned 2Baba's decision to bring the divorce to the public, maintaining that the full truth will be revealed in due time.

"Nobody is asking anybody to stay in a situation that's not serving them any purpose anymore; by all means, leave if you must, but why bring this online this very moment?

"We know what is going on behind closed doors. The world doesn't know anything; it's already been hectic with opinions flying around, and when I say we will fight for her, I'm not talking about the general public.

"A handful of people know the truth, and time will tell. Timing is everything; empathy is everything. You constantly preach love; you cannot add to the narrative that's out there when you know what is really happening behind closed doors," she wrote.