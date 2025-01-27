Leading human rights advocates have condemned President Joseph Boakai's decision to commission Lewis Brown, a former national security adviser to Charles Taylor, as Liberia's ambassador to the United Nations. Mr. Brown was recommended for prosecution by the country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission and could be one of those prosecuted by a future war and economic crimes court.

The Liberian Senate also appeared to downplay any concerns about Mr. Brown's nomination when it unanimously confirmed him to the role in December. Advocates were hopeful that Mr. Boakai, who a year ago in his inaugural address rolled out his plans to establish a war and economic crimes court, would exercise his constitutional right to reject the nomination. They said it was untenable for Liberia to be asking for international support for a war crimes court when its chief diplomat was a prospective indictee to face the same court. Advocates say they were disappointed and stunned when the president commissioned Mr. Brown last Tuesday.

"I think it's a very, very bad decision, especially when it comes to support for the war and economic crimes court," said Cllr. Tiawan Gongole, a veteran Liberian human rights lawyer, in an interview. "He will not be a credible messenger for promoting an economic crimes court, because he himself is an accused that should be appearing before that court. It shows the lack of sensitivity for the views of the victims of the war and those who are advocating for the establishment of the court."

Ambassador Brown was named by Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission as one of 26 "individuals responsible for committing economic crimes" and recommended for prosecution. He was a key official in the administration of Charles Taylor, the ex-Liberian president serving a 50-year sentence in the UK for supporting the civil war in neighboring Sierra Leone. Mr. Brown held a number of positions in Taylor's government, including foreign minister. Taylor's National Patriotic Front of Liberia was accused of committing 63,843 or two in every five violations reported to the TRC.

In a FrontPage Africa/New Narratives interview in December, Ambasador Brown questioned the crediblity of the TRC report, and accused advocates for the court of promoting "injustice" by failing to defend him as an accused.

Mr. Peterson Sonyah, executive director of the Liberia Massacre Survivors Association, Liberia's largest victims' and survivors group, said they felt deeply hurt and overlooked by the president.

"That's a serious, serious, mistake the president made," said Mr. Sonyah in a phone interview. "That's a very serious embarrassment and disrespect to the victims' community. It's like nobody regards victims in this country and that victims have no say. That people can do their own thing, whether victims cry, they will go ahead to do it as to say we have no voice. We are nothing in this country. That's disrespect to us."

Ambassador Brown is serving in the role for the third time, having held the role during the administrations of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah, two ex-Liberian presidents who did not support the court. Advocates said that Mr. Boakai, who is the first president to advocate for a court, should not have appointed Ambassador Brown, because of his pledge to ensure accountability for past crimes. Ms. Kula Fofana, the presidential press secretary, said in WhatsApp exchanges with this reporter that she was "on the highway" and promised to "send a response" to the advocates' criticism of the president, but did not do so, despite repeated follow ups before the story went to print.

Amb. Brown did not respond to requests for comment on the fresh opposition to his commissioning. The crux of opposition to his latest UN post is that it comes at a time when experts say Liberia's push for the court has taken off, despite some challenges, including limited funding from the Boakai administration to the Office for war and economic crimes courts. As with all other specialized or hybrid courts, Liberia's court is expected to be heavily funded by international donors led by the US.

Experts warned that the president's decision could have far-reaching consequences for Liberia.

"I think this commissioning is a setback to the President's vision for the implementation of the TRC's recommendations, as it may discourage donor countries from contributing to the funding of the court," said Mr. Hassan Bility, director of the Global Justice and Research Project, which has extensive experience working with international donors, by text. "This is going to make it harder to find funding. It also makes it even more difficult for advocates of the court. Now, it's become a toss-up; it can go either way. Personally, I believe, this was the work the 'deep state' within the Government. I'm not sure the President knows the details."

The Global Justice and Research Project, with its international partners, has documented war-related crimes committed during Liberia's civil wars-- investigations that have been crucial to American and European authorities in pressing charges against nearly two dozen perpetrators in the wars.

Advocates argued Mr. Lewis could have been appointed as ambassador to a country.

"All appointees serve at his pleasure," said Cllr. Gongloe of President Boakai. "You can decide to send him to another country, another region, that does not require the issue of accountability for promoting a war and economic crimes court. You could send him to Latin America, Southern Africa, or any country in East Africa or Asia or anywhere, but nowhere near West Africa, where support for the war and economic crimes court needs to be highly supported by all, because the war in Liberia affected the West African sub region."

Mr. Brown is expected to present his so called "letters of credence," formal documents that name an ambassador to a foreign country, to Mr. António Guterres, UN Secretary General, shortly. The UN will be one of the key partners of Liberia's court. In May the president asked for technical and financial support from the UN for the court in a letter to the secretary general. While that request is being reviewed, the UN, through its Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights, is providing support to the Office of war and economic crimes courts, with funding provided by international governments, including the Swedish government.

Mr. Sonyah called on Mr. Guterres not to accept Mr. Brown's letters of credence.

"The UN Secretary General shouldn't accept the letters," said Mr. Sonyah. "Lewis Brown shouldn't take that seat; except if he exonerates himself. We are talking about a war crimes court. If you allow Lewis Brown to take that seat, definitely, you are undermining the whole process. Who is Lewis Brown going to stand in front to talk about lobby for Liberia? Who is he going to sit with to discuss the issue of war crimes court? Who's going to listen to him? People will just look at it as fun, as a mere joke."

This story is a collaboration with New Narratives as part of the West Africa Justice Reporting Project. Funding was provided by the Swedish embassy in Liberia. The funder had no say in the story's content.