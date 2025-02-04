Under The Theme Of Digital Resilience, The Fifth Edition Of The Cyber Africa Forum Will Be Held In Cotonou, Benin, On June 24 And 25, 2025

The Cyber Africa Forum (CAF), a leading platform dedicated to analyzing digital and cybersecurity issues in Africa, announces its fifth edition to be held in Cotonou, Benin, on June 24 and 25, 2025. Organized with the support of Benin's Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Digital and Digitalization, this event will bring together top regional authorities, CEOs of leading companies, disruptive startups, and many more for two days focused on digital resilience and strengthening public-private collaboration.



Over the past four years, the Cyber Africa Forum (CAF) has attracted more than 6,000 attendees from over 54 countries, including over 80 leading African and international companies, influential financial players, ministers of digital economy, and startups. The event aims to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation, enhance public-private partnerships, counter cyber threats, leverage opportunities offered by artificial intelligence (AI), and foster collaborations across the continent. Previously held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, this flagship event takes a significant turn by choosing Cotonou as its host for the fifth edition.

Benin has shown remarkable dynamism in the digital field over the past years, fostering structural projects that position the country as a leader in innovation. Numerous initiatives spearheaded by the Ministry of Digital and Digitalization through the Agency for Information and Digital Systems (ASIN), along with its national strategy on AI and big data, reflect the government's vision of making digital technology a cornerstone of economic and social progress. In this context, Benin's Ministry of Economy and Finance and Ministry of Digital and Digitalization are supporting the event.

Marc-André Loko, General Director of ASIN, stated: “The Cyber Africa Forum is a strategic opportunity to strengthen cybersecurity at the regional level while consolidating our commitment to positioning Benin as a key player in digital security. We are excited to participate in its fifth edition and determined to share our expertise on the challenges and opportunities in Africa’s cyber landscape.”

Franck Kié, General Commissioner of CAF, affirmed: “Hosting the fifth edition of CAF in Benin not only highlights the central role of this country as a leader in digital innovation in West Africa but also reinforces our collective ambition to strengthen Pan-African cooperation. This event is an essential platform to foster transnational collaborations, and we aim to mobilize even more decision-makers, leaders, startups, and financial actors. Together, we have the opportunity to take concrete actions and position Africa as a true digital champion on the global stage. ”

The Forum, expecting over 1,000 participants, will feature conferences, panel discussions, and business meetings to explore solutions for addressing new sector challenges and fully leveraging upcoming opportunities. Discussions will cover topics such as creating a harmonized regulatory framework, investing in digital infrastructure, greentech, AI development, strengthening local talent skills, startup growth, improving digital services, and securing businesses and organizations. E-governance will also be a key topic, aimed at ensuring inclusive and efficient digital management.

This edition will continue to address the role of inclusion through initiatives such as Cyber Africa Women, which promotes women’s participation in the digital sector. Activities like an innovative hackathon and a crisis management exercise for leaders will also be featured, furthering the commitment to innovation and preparedness for contemporary challenges. Additionally, the evolving role of CIOs will be explored through the CAF CIO CISO CLUB, fostering exchanges among cybersecurity experts on best practices and strategies.

Yena Kignaman-Soro, Deputy General Commissioner of CAF, said: “With this edition, we aspire to catalyze a secure and sustainable digital transformation that aligns perfectly with Africa’s challenges. By emphasizing artificial intelligence, we aim to unleash Africa’s innovative potential. Our goal is to ensure that young people and women play a central role in this evolution, not only as beneficiaries but as key actors shaping the continent’s digital future. ”

The fifth edition of the Cyber Africa Forum (CAF) promises to mobilize influential leaders, provide in-depth reflection on current challenges in Africa’s digital sector, and create numerous business opportunities.

About the Cyber Africa Forum (CAF)

Founded in 2020 by Franck Kié, President of Ciberobs – Make Africa Safe – and Managing Partner of Ciberobs Consulting, the Cyber Africa Forum (CAF) is a platform of influence and business for leaders and senior executives in Africa’s digital sector. In four years, CAF has brought together over 6,000 participants and more than 100 partners and sponsors. Representatives from over 50 countries across Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia have attended, and more than 500 business meetings have been organized.

For more information on the Cyber Africa Forum, visit: https://www.cyberafricaforum.com

