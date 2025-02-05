Nigeria: Tinubu Swears in Eight New Permanent Secretaries, 21 RMAFC Commissioners

4 February 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday administered oath of office on eight newly appointed federal permanent secretaries and 21 commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The brief ceremony took place inside the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, before the commencement of the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in 2025.

The swearing-in of the new Perm Secs, which was done in two batches of four each, was anchored by the Director of Media in the Office of the President, Abiodun Oladunjoye, who read the citations of the appointees.

The new permanent secretaries included Onwusoro Ihemelandu (Abia State), Ndiomu Philip (Bayelsa State), Anuma Nlia (Ebonyi State), Ogbodo Nnam (Enugu State), and Kalba Usman (Gombe State).

Others are Usman Aminu (Kebbi State), Oyekunle Nwakuso (Rivers State), and Nadungu Gagare (Kaduna State).

President Tinubu also swore in 21 newly appointed federal commissioners of the RMAFC, alongside a federal commissioner for the Federal Character Commission and a member of the National Population Commission.

The RMAFC commissioners, whose appointments were confirmed by the Senate in August 2024, included Linda Oti (Abia), Akpan Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Enefe Ekene (Anambra), Prof. Steve Ugba (Benue), Chief Eyonsa (Cross River), Aruviere Egharhevwe (Delta), Nduka Awuregu (Ebonyi), Victor Eboigbe (Edo), Wumi Ogunlola (Ekiti), Ozo Obodougo (Enugu), and Kabir Mashi (Katsina).

Others were Adamu Fanda (Kano), Dr. Kunle Wright (Lagos), Aliyu Abdulkadir (Nasarawa), Bako Shetima (Niger), Nathaniel Adejutelegan (Ondo), Saad Ibrahim (Plateau), Modu-Aji Juluri (Yobe), Bello Garba (Zamfara), and Mohammed Usman (Gombe).

Also sworn in was a member of the Federal Character Commission, and a member of the National Population Commission.

Also, former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Kayode Oladele, was sworn in as a member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), representing Ogun State.

Mrs. Olukemi Victoria Iyantan (Ondo), took her oath of office as Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC).

In his speech, Tinubu urged the newly inaugurated permanent secretaries and commissioners to uphold diligence, innovation, and commitment in the discharge of their duties, emphasising the importance of their roles in advancing the administration's governance and development agenda.

The swearing in ceremony was followed by the commencement of the FEC meeting.

Before the meeting commenced, members of Council observed a minute of silence in honor of former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jeremiah Useni, who died on January 23, 2025.

Present at the FEC meeting were Vice President Kashim Shettima; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and cabinet Ministers.

