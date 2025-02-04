Nigeria: Tinubu Swears-in Amosun, 20 Others As RMAFC Federal Commissioners

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday swears-in Hon. Akeem Akintayo Amosun and 20 others, as members of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The swearing-in took place at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at State House Council Chambers, on Monday.

Amosun, is the Federal Commissioner, representing Ogun State in RMAFC.

He was sworn-in for a five year term, alongside the Federal Commissioners from other states, including Anambra, Katsina, Lagos, Enugu, Kano, Ekiti, Ondo, Zamfara among others.

In his appointment letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, the appointment follows Senate confirmation on Wednesday 16th October, 2024 for an initial term of five years in accordance with Sections 154 (1) and 155 (1) C of the consultation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended).

The letter further states that the appointment is with effect from 3rd February, 2025.

Speaking with newsmen after the swearing in, Amosun expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting him the opportunity to see today.

He expressed his profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for founding him worthy of a federal appointment.

He specifically showered encomium on the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for recommending him to the President

Other RMAFC Commissioners sworn-in are: Nkechi Oti Linda, Abia State; Barr. Imo Efiong Akpan, Akwa Ibom State; Hon. Ekene Enefe, Anambra State; Prof. Steve Davies Ugbah, Benue State; Ntufam Eyo-Nsa Whiley, Cross River State; Aruviere Egharhevwa, Delta State; Henry Nduka Awuregu, Ebonyi State; Victor Otaigbe Eboigbe, Edo State; Hon. Barr. Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola, Ekiti State; Hon. Chief Ozo Obumneme Obodougo, Enugu State; and Mohammed Kabeer Usman, Gombe State.

Others are Kabir Muhammad Mashi, Katsina State; Hon. Adamu Abdu Fanda, Kano State; Prof. Olusegun Adekunle Wright, Lagos State; Aliyu Almakura Abdulkadir, Nasarawa State; Ibrahim Bako Shettima, Niger State; Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan, Ondo State; Hon. Sa'ad Ibrahim Bello, Plateau State; ESV. Madu-Aji Juluri, Yobe State; and Bello Rabiu Garba, Zamfara State.