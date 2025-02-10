Liberia: Selective Justice Will Doom Liberia's Fight Against Corruption

editorial

President Joseph Boakai's decision to suspend the CEO of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), Rostalyn Suakoko Dennis, over allegations of corruption is a commendable step toward accountability. However, Liberia's fight against corruption cannot be won with selective justice. The axe that fells the corruption tree must not pick and choose which branches to cut--it must fall evenly and decisively wherever corruption is found. Otherwise, the administration's anti-corruption stance will be nothing more than a political tool used selectively for expediency rather than principle.

The fight against corruption cannot be a mere slogan; it must be backed by concrete actions against all individuals found culpable, not just those deemed politically expendable. While Dennis has been suspended amid reports of financial misconduct, other government officials accused of even graver offenses remain untouched, protected by political alliances and patronage.

A damning investigative report from the University of Liberia exposed Commerce Inspector General D. Dorr Cooper for allegedly falsifying academic credentials., Cooper fraudulently inserted his name into the university's graduation list, manipulating records with the help of corrupt insiders. This is not just an academic scandal--it is a criminal act that undermines public trust. The committee investigating the matter recommended that Cooper be prosecuted, but there has been no action from the Ministry of Justice or the Executive Mansion. Why has Cooper been allowed to continue in office despite these serious allegations? Why has the President turned a blind eye?

The problem extends far beyond Cooper. The scandal at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) is yet another test of the administration's commitment to fairness and accountability. Acting Chairperson Abdullah Kamara, whose company TAMMA Corporation is implicated in an egregious financial scandal, remains in office despite revelations from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) that millions of taxpayer dollars were paid to his company and another firm, 231 Data Incorporated, without proper procurement or accountability. The sums in question--L$262,844,500 and US$450,000--were disbursed without signed contracts or documented work. Kamara must be fully investigated. His continued tenure at the helm of the LTA reeks of protectionism and a double standard in the government's supposed fight against corruption.

The hypocrisy in the administration's anti-corruption stance is further highlighted by the case of former Central Bank Governor J. Aloysius Tarlue. Tarlue's suspension was linked to an audit report, yet the Boakai administration paid him a staggering US$374,239.24 in settlement. If Tarlue was removed for legitimate reasons tied to financial misconduct, why then did the government pay him such an exorbitant amount? Now, we all see the possibility that political convenience, rather than justice, was the driving force behind his removal.

This administration's handling of corruption cases shows a disturbing pattern. It swiftly acts against individuals who have fallen out of favor while protecting those within its inner circle. The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) released a report in August 2024 revealing that only 26.5% of government officials had complied with the asset declaration mandate. In response, President Boakai issued a stern directive, giving officials ten days to comply or face suspension. The deadline has long passed, yet many of these officials, including those within the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, remain in office without consequence. Where is the President's action? Where is the accountability?

Liberians deserve a government that does not apply justice selectively. The fight against corruption must be blind to political affiliations, and the law must apply equally to all. President Boakai cannot cherry-pick who is punished and who is protected based on political convenience. His credibility, and by extension, the nation's stability, hinges on his ability to enforce accountability fairly and consistently.

CENTAL's latest press statement rightly expresses dismay at the administration's increasing insensitivity to public concerns. This government cannot claim to be leading a "rescue mission" while simultaneously perpetuating the very corruption and impunity it pledged to eradicate. If Liberia is to move forward, all accused officials--including Dorr Cooper, Abdullah Kamara, and others implicated in financial misdeeds--must face the same scrutiny and consequence as Rostalyn Suakoko Dennis. Anything less is a betrayal of the Liberian people and the principles of integrity and good governance.

President Boakai must act decisively and without bias. Suspend Kamara. Prosecute Cooper. Investigate every official implicated in corruption, regardless of their political ties. Only then can Liberia begin to restore faith in its governance and truly turn the tide against corruption. Anything short of this is a mockery of justice and an insult to the Liberian people.