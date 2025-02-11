Liberia: Elon Musk's Doge Axes $17m USAID Project in Liberia

In a surprising announcement, the Trump administration declared the cancellation of a $17 million USAID-sponsored project for Liberia--a project originally intended to provide tax policy advice to the Liberian government.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk broke the news on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). "Among many other things, @DOGE today canceled a $17M project to provide tax policy advice to Liberia," Musk wrote. "Why would anyone think that this is a good use of YOUR tax money?"

Musk, an influential figure during the Trump administration, has long advocated for USAID to be shut down. As head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk is wasting no time in ensuring USAID is shut down.

Last week, he announced President Trump has agreed to close down the US aid agency. Thousands of staff were sent on administrative leave and almost all of its operations have been suspended for 90 days.

The details of the $17 million project had been sparse, but the decision came as a shock to the Boakai-Koung administration. This development is particularly significant as Musk's Starlink company has already signed a preliminary agreement with the Liberian government to launch operations in Liberia.

In September 2024, the Liberian government announced that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai held a strategic virtual meeting with Musk. The high-level discussion allowed Mr. Musk to express gratitude for the engagement with President Boakai. During the meeting, he commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs--especially Minister Sara Beyslow-Nyanti and her team--for their exceptional coordination and facilitation.

Liberia, a close ally of the United States, has greatly benefited from American assistance in its post-war era. USAID support has served as a lifeline for the Liberian government, bolstering key sectors such as health and education. With the cancellation of the $17 million program, concerns are growing over what might be the next project to be axed by Musk's DOGE.