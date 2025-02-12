Liberia: Baby Steps Forward in Liberia's Fight Against Corruption

Transparency International 2024 Report calls it "a step in the right direction, but ... far from enough to break the cycle of corruption..."

Liberia has made a slight improvement in Transparency International's (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2024, rising two points from 25 in 2023 to 27 in 2024. This marks the first time in seven years that the country has registered a positive movement in the rankings, reflecting marginal progress in efforts to curb corruption.

However, despite this modest gain, Liberia remains one of the worst decliners on the index since 2014, having dropped 10 points over the last decade. The country also lags far behind the Sub-Saharan Africa regional average of 33, highlighting the deep-rooted governance challenges that continue to fuel corruption and impunity.

While the slight increase in Liberia's CPI score may signal a shift in momentum under President Joseph Boakai's administration, experts warn that much more needs to be done to tackle systemic corruption.

The Executive Director of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), Anderson Miamen said at press conference on Tuesday when he made the report public that the country's performance remains "hugely disappointing," with Liberia continuing to rank among the worst performers in both the region and globally. "Even though we acknowledge the 2-point increase under the first year of the Boakai-Koung-led government, we caution against complacency, as immunity for corruption remains high," Miamen stated in its analysis of the CPI findings.

The report underscores the urgent need for the Liberian government to take decisive action in enforcing anti-corruption measures. Key among these is the enforcement of the Code of Conduct, particularly the requirement for public officials to declare their assets, incomes, and liabilities. While President Boakai has led by example in publicly declaring his assets, his administration has yet to hold non-compliant officials accountable, raising concerns about selective enforcement. "We hold the view that the President's move to declare and publish his assets, incomes, and liabilities is laudable, but his gross failure to punish his non-compliant officials raises questions about his ability to fully match his anti-corruption commitments with deeds," he said.

Beyond asset declarations, Liberia's anti-graft institutions, including the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and the General Auditing Commission (GAC), remain underfunded, limiting their ability to investigate and prosecute corrupt officials effectively. Strengthening these institutions with adequate financial and logistical support is critical to sustaining any progress in the fight against corruption. Additionally, CENTAL and other anti-corruption advocates stress the need for independent and impartial implementation of audit reports and recommendations, ensuring that those implicated in corrupt practices face legal consequences.

The regional trends outlined in the 2024 CPI report paint a bleak picture for Sub-Saharan Africa, which once again registered the lowest average score globally at 33. This persistent corruption crisis has been exacerbated by its impact on climate action, as funds intended for critical environmental initiatives are often mismanaged or stolen. Transparency International's CEO, Maíra Martini, emphasized the urgency of addressing corruption in climate governance, stating, "Urgent action is needed worldwide, particularly in Liberia, to root out corruption that undermines climate action through theft, misuse of funds, and undue influence. Governments and development partners must embed anti-corruption measures in climate efforts to protect funding and rebuild trust."

Liberia's ranking of 141 out of 180 countries places it among nations where corruption remains deeply entrenched, significantly eroding public trust in government institutions. CENTAL's 2023 State of Corruption Reports revealed that 90% of Liberians perceive corruption levels as high, with confidence in the executive branch's ability to address the issue at an all-time low. Although Boakai's administration has taken initial steps, such as suspending and dismissing some officials accused of corruption, inconsistencies in these actions have led to skepticism about the government's commitment to an impartial anti-graft agenda.

The broader global trends reinforce the idea that progress in fighting corruption is uneven, with many countries stagnating or declining. While nations such as Denmark (90), Finland (88), and Singapore (84) continue to lead in transparency and governance, others, particularly in conflict-prone regions, have some of the worst scores. South Sudan (8), Somalia (9), and Venezuela (10) rank at the bottom, characterized by weak institutions, restricted freedoms, and high levels of impunity for corruption.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberia's slight upward movement on the CPI is a step in the right direction, but it is far from enough to break the cycle of corruption that has plagued the country for years. To ensure sustained improvement, the Boakai administration must move beyond rhetoric and take bold, impartial actions to root out corruption at all levels. This includes enforcing asset declaration laws, strengthening public integrity institutions, implementing audit recommendations, and holding all officials accountable regardless of political affiliations. Only through a consistent, well-funded, and impartial approach can Liberia begin to climb the CPI rankings in a meaningful way.

As anti-corruption advocates, journalists, and civil society groups continue to push for greater transparency, there remains hope that Liberia can build on this momentum. However, without decisive action from the highest levels of government, the country risks slipping further into the ranks of nations where corruption remains unchecked, undermining governance, economic development, and public trust.