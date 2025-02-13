Liberia: Civil Service Agency to Withhold Speaker, Deputy Others' Salary

The Civil Service Agency has announced the withholding of February salary of government officials who failed to declare their assets.

According to CSA Director-General Josiah Joekai, the move is meant to enforce the President's mandate on Non-Compliance with Asset Declaration. In his statement, the CSA boss noted that immediate action would be taken against public officials who have not complied with the asset declaration mandate issued by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

"Please be advised that the Civil Service Agency (CSA) will take immediate action against suspended officials who have not complied with the asset declaration mandate issued by His Excellency Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr." He added.

He further emphasized public officials who remain non-compliant will be blocked from receiving their salaries for February 2025, adding the blockage will persist until the necessary compliance is achieved

Key among those officials were House Speaker Richard Nabge Koon, Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, and House Chair on Rules and Orders James Kolleh, among others.

Josiah Joekai maintained the measure is intended to ensure that all officials of the government adhere to the necessary regulations by the law.

He urged officials involved to continually collaborate with all government spending entities in the interest of the government and the people of Liberia.

On Monday, February 12, 2025, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai immediately suspended public officials for failing to declare their assets after months of time bond.

Since the statement by the Liberian Leader, there have been diverse views of citizens from every loop and corner of the country, commanding the President to take such bold steps.