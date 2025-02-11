Africa: Foreign Ministers of Cabo Verde, Mauritania and South Africa Arrive in Addis Ababa for 38th AU Summit

Addis Ababa, — The Head of Delegation and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Cabo Verde, Miryan Djamila Sena Vieira, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Ronald Ozzy Lamola, arrived earlier this morning in Addis Ababa.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, they were greeted by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Affairs ministers and senior officials of the member states of AU have been arriving in Addis Ababa to partake in a two-day 46th AU Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will kick off tomorrow.