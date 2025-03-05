Ghana: Police Hospital to Conduct Mass Burial of Unclaimed Bodies March 28

The Ghana Police Hospital management says it will carry out a mass burial of approximately 200 unclaimed and unknown bodies currently deposited in its mortuary in Accra on March 28, this year.

The exercise, according to the Medical Director of the Police Hospital, Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr Samuel Out-Nyarko is to decongest the facility and improve storage conditions for fresh admissions.

In a press statement issued in Accra yesterday copied the Ghanaian Times, the management has appealed to the general public especially family members of cases of missing persons to contact the pathology department of the hospital to identify and claim any deceased family member before the deadline of the scheduled date of Friday March 28, 2025.

The Police Hospital, it is recalled, carried out similar mass burial for seven unclaimed bodies at the Very Important Personality (VIP) mortuary at Bogoso in the Western Region on February 25, this year who had been deposited there for about 20 months.

The bodies included individuals who were victims of vehicle accidents, abandoned remains and individuals who succumbed to crime related injuries.

This was despite the numerous attempts by the police at Bogoso to locate next of kin of the deceased persons.

Meanwhile, the Police Hospital management has advised the public on the importance of ensuring that personal identification documents were kept up to date as this would help prevent individuals from being classified as unknown in in the unfortunate event of their passing, adding , always carry a valid identification.

"While we are deeply saddened by this mass burial, we believe that this serves as a reminder to all of us about the importance of securing our identification and taking necessary precautions for our safety.

We call on the general public to heed to these messages and help ensure that no one else meets such an unfortunate end as an unknown, nameless body," the statement signed by COP Dr Out-Nyarko added.