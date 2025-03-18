Africa: Nsue Back for Equatorial Guinea in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Equatorial Guinea's captain Emilio Nsue returns after suspension and has been included in his country's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Sao Tome e Principe and Namibia over the next week.

The top scorer at the last Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations finals was suspended by FIFA for six months last May after it was found he had not correctly completed the change of nationality process when he first declared for Equatorial Guinea, having previously played for Spain at junior level.

FIFA has since validated Nsue's change of footballing nationality, and the veteran striker has been included by coach Juan Micha in the 25-man squad for the two qualifiers.

Nzalang Nacional host Sao Tome e Principe in Malabo on Friday and then travel to South Africa where they will face Namibia in Polokwane on March 24.

Equatorial Guinea sit on three points in Group H after wins over Namibia and Liberia at the starts of the qualifiers were expunged and 0-3 defeats recorded because of Nsue's case.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Miguel Oscar (Deportivo Mongomo), Jesus Owono (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Manuel Sapunga (Polokwane City, South Africa)

Defenders: Carlos Akapo (Amazonas, Brazil), Marvin Anieboh (UD San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain), Marcelo Asumu Nguema (DVO Unidad), Santi Boriko (Castellon B, Spain), Saul Coco (Torino, Italy), Basilio Ndong (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Luis Enrique Nsue (COD Meknes, Morocco), Esteban Orozco (Arges, Romania)

Midfielders: Gael Akogo (Recreativo Granada, Spain), Federico Bikoro (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Enrique Biribe (Cano Sport Academy), Jannick Buyla (Tarazona, Spain), Santiago Eneme (MFK Vyskov, Czech Republic), Pablo Ganet (Merida, Spain), Jose Machin (Cartagena, Spain), Oscar Mascarelli (Mallorca, Spain)

Forwards: Luis Asue (Moreirense, Portugal), Dorian Junior (Marbella, Spain), Cristian Makate (Union Saint-Gilloise, Belgium), Josete Miranda (Iraklis 1908, Greece), Emilio Nsue (Inter City, Spain), Iban Salvador (Wisla Plock, Poland)