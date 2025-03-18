Africa: Egypt Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Has Familiar Look to It

18 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Egypt's squad for their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on Friday and then Sierra Leone next week has a familiar look about it, save for the omission of the Egyptian Premier League's top scorer Emam Ashour.

The 27-year-old Al Ahly midfielder has scored nine goals this season but did not make coach Hossam Hassan's 24-man squad for the two Group A matches.

Egypt will be looking to keep up, or even extend, their four-point lead in the standings, as they take on Ethiopia in Casablanca, Morocco and then host Sierra Leone in Cairo next Tuesday.

Egypt have 10 points in Group A, with Guinea-Bissau on six and Burkina Faso on five in third place.

The Egyptian squad includes a first call-up for the 31-year-old National Bank of Egypt goalkeeper Abdelaziz El Balouti.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Awad (Zamalek), Abdelaziz El Balouti (National Bank of Egypt), Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir (both Al Ahly)

Defenders: Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdelmoneim (Nice, France), Ahmed Eid (Zamalek), Mohamed Hani, Rami Rabia (both Al Ahly), Khaled Sobhi (Al Masry

Midfielders: Marwan Attia (Al Ahly), Nabil Emad (Zamalek), Hamdy Fathy (Al Wakrah, Qatar), Ahmed Nabil (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Saber (Pyramids), Mohamed Shehata, Ahmed Zizo (both Zamalek)

Forwards: Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids), Osama Faisal (National Bank of Egypt), Mostafa Fathi (Pyramids), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City, England), Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes, France), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Al Rayyan, Qatar).

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.