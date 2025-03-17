Rwanda/Nigeria: WC 2026 Qualifiers - Nigeria Pitch Early Camp in Kigali for Amavubi Clash

Nigeria head coach Eric Sekou Chelle arrived in Kigali on Sunday night with his entire backroom staff as well as two local players Remo Stars' goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole and Niger Tornadoes' midfielder, Papa Daniel, ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Friday, March 21.

Tolu Arokodare of Genk, Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray, and Bruno Onyemaechi of Olympiacos also arrived in Kigali in the wee hours of Monday while other foreign-based players are all expected to join during the day as they begin preparations for the epic encounter with Rwanda at Amahoro Stadium on Friday.

The Super Eagles are lodging at the plush Radisson Blu Hotel and they will hold training at Amahoro Stadium a day before the game.

Standing fifth on the Group C table with 3 points having drawn 3 games and lost 1, Chelle's side will be looking to win away from home to Rwanda currently sit at the top of the table with 7 points.

Rwanda has already become a bogey side for Nigeria. The pair have played against each other five times since June 4, 2004. Each side won once while the other 3 games ended in a draw.