Africa: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Leslie Notsi (Lesotho Coach) 'It Will Be a Great Encounter Between Two Neighbouring Countries'

18 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Friday evening's FIFA World Cup Qualifier between South Africa and Lesotho is a highly anticipated and will be a great encounter between two neighbouring countries.

These were the sentiments of Lesotho head coach, Leslie Notsi who was speaking to CAFOnline on Tuesday morning ahead of Friday's clash against South Africa.

The two nations meet at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane for a crucial tie that could see either of the two sides go top of Group C, barring the other group ties.

"I think this is a match that is highly anticipated by the supporters as you know we are neighbouring countries so it's not usual that we play often and people are looking forward to the game, which we believe is going to be a very great encounter," said the former goalkeeper.

"Playing one of the best teams in our region and in Africa a as a whole having some of the best talented players with one of the shrewd coaches around, so it's going to be a very tough encounter which we believe we have to dig deep to put up a very good competitive game" said Notsi.

Lesotho's last qualifier was against group leaders, Rwanda where they were narrowly edged 1-0 by the East Africans who are away to Nigeria on Friday.

Likwena are yet to feature at the FIFA World Cup and will be looking at rewriting this record in the remaining rounds of qualifiers.

