Africa: Liberia Name Two Uncapped Players in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Squad

Liberia have named two newcomers in their 24-man squad for World Cup qualifying action this week with American-based striker Bryant Farkarlun and midfielder Solomon Tweh, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia, receiving a first call-up from coach Thomas Kojo.

Liberia host Group H leaders Tunisia Wednesday in Monrovia and then have a second home game against São Tomé and Príncipe at the SKD Sports Complex on March 24.

Farkarlun, 23, made his Major League soccer debut for Austin last season while the 20-year-old Tweh plays for Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League, having moved . in January from Senegalese club Guediawaye.

The squad also includes former England under-18 international Nohan Kenneh, who was a product of Leeds United but now plays in Scotland.

There are 14 foreign based players in total in the squad as Liberia look to keep themselves in contention. They sit three points behind Tunisia in third place with seven points. Namibia are second with eight.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Abdulai Koulibaly (Club Breweries), Tommy Songo (LISCR FC), Junior Yeanay (Lofa County)

Defenders: Prince Balde (Rosengard, Sweden), Sampson Dweh (Viktoria Plzen, Czech Republic), Nelson Laomie (Mighty Enforcers), Mark Parbai (Koper, Slovenia), Eugene Swen (Paynesville), Sebastian Teclar (LISCR FC)

Midfielders: Nicholas Andrews (Flamurtari Prishtinë, Kosovo), Abdulai Bility (Heaven Eleven), Jociah Cea (FC Fassell), Oscar Dorley (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Edward Ledlum (ASO Chlef, Algeria), Sheikh Sesay (Gaborone United, Botswana), Justin Salmon (Egersund, Norway), Nohan Kanneh (Ross County, Scotland), Jegbay Konneh (unattached), Divine Teah (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Solomon Tweh (Al-Raed, Saudi Arabia)

Forwards: Bryant Farkarlun (Austin, USA), William Gibson (Heaven Eleven), Augustine Out (Tersana, Egypt), Ayouba Kosiah (Beerschot, Belgium).