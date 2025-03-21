Africa: Mozambique Edge Uganda to Take Group G Lead in World Cup Qualifiers

Mozambique moved to the top of Group G in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a commanding 3-1 victory over Uganda at the Cairo Stadium on Thursday.

A dominant first-half display saw the Mambas secure all three points as Pepo netted twice before turning provider for Stanley Ratifo's late goal just before half-time.

Uganda's Muhammad Shaban had briefly restored parity early on, but the Cranes were left with an uphill battle after Denis Omedi's red card before the break.

The result moves Mozambique to 12 points, three ahead of Algeria, who face Botswana on Friday and need a win to keep pace in the group.

Uganda, meanwhile, remains in third place with Botswana and Guinea, all tied on six points.

Pepo shines as Mozambique take control

Mozambique wasted little time in asserting their dominance, opening the scoring in just the fourth minute through Pepo, who capitalized on defensive hesitation to slot home.

However, Uganda responded swiftly, with Shaban equalizing in the seventh minute after a well-placed shot inside the box.

The Mambas, however, continued to dictate the tempo and were back in front by the 17th minute.

A mistake from Uganda's goalkeeper allowed Pepo to pounce on a loose ball and bag his second of the match, further strengthening Mozambique's hold on the game.

Things went from bad to worse for Uganda as Omedi received two yellow cards in the space of five minutes (34', 39'), reducing his team to ten men.

Mozambique seized the opportunity, and in first-half stoppage time, Pepo turned provider, setting up Ratifo to make it 3-1 at the break.

A second-half stalemate sees Mozambique home

Despite their numerical advantage, Mozambique was unable to extend their lead after the interval. Uganda, to their credit, tightened up defensively and managed to keep the Mambas at bay.

However, with a two-goal cushion, Mozambique had done enough to claim victory and take pole position in Group G.

Algeria now faces added pressure ahead of their clash with Botswana, knowing that anything less than three points will leave Mozambique in sole control of the group ahead of their crucial showdown on Matchday 6.