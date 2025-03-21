Africa: Doumbia Double Helps Mali Stun Comoros to Revive World Cup Hopes

Mali secured a crucial 3-0 away victory over Comoros on Matchday 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday night, reviving their hopes of qualification and shaking up Group I.

Goals from Nene Dorgeles and Kamory Doumbia in the Moroccan city of Berkane sealed the win for the Eagles, who now move up to fourth place with eight points--just two behind the group leaders, Madagascar.

Comoros, who had topped the group before the match, now sit in third place with nine points.

Mali took control early and found the breakthrough in the 20th minute when Dorgeles latched onto a precise pass from captain Yves Bissouma and slotted home past goalkeeper Yannick Pandor.

The Coelacanths attempted to respond, with Faïz Selemani testing Malian goalkeeper Djigui Diarra from a long-range free kick, but the visitors remained solid at the back.

The second half saw Mali raise their intensity. In the 55th minute, El Bilal Touré provided a pinpoint cross into the box, which Kamory Doumbia calmly finished into an empty net.

Just eight minutes later, Doumbia struck again, converting a well-placed pass from Bissouma to complete his brace and put the game beyond Comoros.

The hosts struggled to find a way back, failing to create clear-cut chances as Mali saw out the game comfortably.

This defeat is a major setback for Comoros, who now risk losing further ground in the group.

Meanwhile, Mali's win puts them right back in contention for a World Cup spot, with three games remaining in the qualifiers.

Madagascar, currently on 10 points, remains at the top, but Ghana could overtake them with a win in their upcoming match against Chad.

Mali, with renewed confidence, will now prepare for their next crucial fixture as they aim to climb further up the table.