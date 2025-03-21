Zimbabwe/Benin: World Cup Qualifiers - Arubi's Blunder Costs Warriors As Zimbabwe Draw 2-2 With Benin

Zimbabwe picked a 2-2 draw against Benin, Thursday, recovering from goalkeeper Washington Arubi's mistake, which gifted the Cheetahs an opener.

At the 12th minute, ageing goalkeeper Arubi failed to control a back pass, losing position to Benin Dokou Dodo, who then assisted the goalscorer Steve Mounie.

Boosted by the opener, Benin gained control of the match and kept on knocking on the back of the net, which they eventually found in the 35th minute through Dokou Dodo, who benefitted from his team's good exchange passes in the box.

The Warriors fought back, managing to score a consolation goal through captain Marshall Munetsi, who fired in a shot off Jordan Zemura's back-pass in the box.

With a 2-1 scoreline going into halftime, Warriors coach Michael Nees made a tactical second half substitution with Tawanda Chirewa replacing striker Prince Dube and returning forward Knowledge Musona shifting to play centre forward.

Nees' move paid off in the 59th minute as Knowledge Musona finished off a Jordan Zemura short pass off a free kick to equalise.

Musona had a chance to put the Warriors upfront 20 minutes after Jordan Zemura delivered another good cross upfront, only to be denied a goal.

Nees then made a double substitution in the 83rd minute when Tawanda Maswanhise and Terrence Dzvukamanja came in for Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat.

Although he did not score, Jordan Zemura was the best player on the pitch for Zimbabwe as he completed two assists, which helped Zimbabwe earn the much-valued point.

Thursday's result left Zimbabwe sitting bottom of Group C with 3 points, while Benin moved to the top with 8 points.

The Warriors will be desperate for a win on Tuesday when they face the Super Eagles of Nigeria at Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.