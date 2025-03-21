Zimbabwe/Benin: World Cup Qualifiers - Arubi's Blunder Costs Warriors As Zimbabwe Draw 2-2 With Benin

20 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe picked a 2-2 draw against Benin, Thursday, recovering from goalkeeper Washington Arubi's mistake, which gifted the Cheetahs an opener.

At the 12th minute, ageing goalkeeper Arubi failed to control a back pass, losing position to Benin Dokou Dodo, who then assisted the goalscorer Steve Mounie.

Boosted by the opener, Benin gained control of the match and kept on knocking on the back of the net, which they eventually found in the 35th minute through Dokou Dodo, who benefitted from his team's good exchange passes in the box.

The Warriors fought back, managing to score a consolation goal through captain Marshall Munetsi, who fired in a shot off Jordan Zemura's back-pass in the box.

With a 2-1 scoreline going into halftime, Warriors coach Michael Nees made a tactical second half substitution with Tawanda Chirewa replacing striker Prince Dube and returning forward Knowledge Musona shifting to play centre forward.

Nees' move paid off in the 59th minute as Knowledge Musona finished off a Jordan Zemura short pass off a free kick to equalise.

Musona had a chance to put the Warriors upfront 20 minutes after Jordan Zemura delivered another good cross upfront, only to be denied a goal.

Nees then made a double substitution in the 83rd minute when Tawanda Maswanhise and Terrence Dzvukamanja came in for Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat.

Although he did not score, Jordan Zemura was the best player on the pitch for Zimbabwe as he completed two assists, which helped Zimbabwe earn the much-valued point.

Thursday's result left Zimbabwe sitting bottom of Group C with 3 points, while Benin moved to the top with 8 points.

The Warriors will be desperate for a win on Tuesday when they face the Super Eagles of Nigeria at Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.