Nigeria/Rwanda: Rwanda Vs Nigeria Preview - Super Eagles Seek to Revive World Cup Hopes in Kigali

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup race intensifies, Nigeria's Super Eagles will look to reignite their qualification hopes when they face Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday.

Eric Chelle's men, currently languishing second from bottom in Group C, must secure a positive result to stay in contention for a place at next year's global showpiece.

Rwanda will be optimistic about Friday's encounter. Alongside South Africa, the Amavubis have seven points, while Benin currently sits top of Group C with eight points, albeit from five matches.

The Amavubi suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Benin last June but bounced back with a crucial away win over Lesotho.

With two consecutive home fixtures on the horizon, head coach Adel Amrouche aims to steer Rwanda toward an unprecedented World Cup qualification.

The East African side, which has never participated in a World Cup, will see this game as an opportunity to return to the top of the standings.

With Bafana Bafana and Benin in the mix, Rwanda knows they must maximise their home advantage to stay ahead in the qualification race.

Super Eagles seeking redemption

Nigeria's qualification campaign has been far from ideal, with the three-time African champions yet to register a win in four matches.

A string of three draws and a disappointing 2-1 loss to Benin has left them in a precarious position.

Chelle, appointed in January, has the difficult task of reviving the team's fortunes and silencing critics.

A victory in Kigali is essential for Nigeria to keep their World Cup dreams alive. The Super Eagles have never missed back-to-back tournaments since their maiden appearance in 1994. Expectations remain high, with top talents like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman on the squad.

However, history does not favour Nigeria, as they are winless in their last three encounters against Rwanda, including a 2-1 home defeat in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2024. They must overcome this poor record to strengthen their qualification bid.

Team news and expected lineups

Rwanda will be without Yunusu Nshimiyimana and Fitina Omborenga, who are absent on compassionate grounds following the passing of their father.

The Amavubi have struggled in front of goal, scoring just three times in the qualifiers, but have displayed defensive solidity, conceding only once.

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, who has kept three clean sheets, will be pivotal in keeping Nigeria's attack at bay.

Nigeria will welcome back Osimhen, who missed their last two matches due to injury. The striker, who has been prolific for Galatasaray, will aim to open his account in the qualifiers.

Nantes winger Moses Simon is also expected to feature, potentially forming a formidable attacking trio with Osimhen and Lookman.

In defence, Ola Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi will likely start as full-backs, with William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey anchoring the centre.

Chelle and Ekong speak assures on Super Eagles' readiness

Ahead of the must-win fixture, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong emphasised the team's motivation and readiness.

"Everything has been good. All the boys are fired up. Of course, we know we have a big job ahead, it comes with pressure, but I keep saying to everyone that pressure is a privilege," he told the media in Kigali.On adapting to the new coach's tactics, Ekong added, "All the boys are feeling that, and we are ready to work with the new coach. He's given us a lot of new instructions; for us, it's just to understand what he wants from us on Friday."

Coach Eric Chelle, leading the Super Eagles for the first time, acknowledged the high stakes but remained focused on the immediate task.

"They also have a new coach, they want to win and we also want to win. We are ready," he stated.

Chelle, who replaced Finidi George after Nigeria's slow start in the qualifiers, stressed the importance of focus and preparation.

"I just want my players to focus on this game. Only this game now, and after that, we will see the other games. We need to win this game. They are training hard and they want Nigerians to be proud of them," he said at Thursday's pre-match press conference.

Rwanda confident despite Nigerian threat

Despite facing a formidable opponent, Rwanda's captain, Djihad Bizimana, dismissed any fear of the Super Eagles.

"We have played against them before, and there is no pressure," Bizimana stated. "We just respect them, but they don't scare us. We are looking forward to the game."

With Rwanda aiming to maintain their strong position in the group and Nigeria desperate for a win, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter in Kigali.

The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Nigerian time, and fans on both sides hope for a memorable performance from their teams.

Rwanda Predicted XI:

Ntwari; Niyigena, Mutsinzi, Manzi, Niyomugabo; Sahabo, Bizimana, Rubanguka; Rafael, Nshuti, Mugisha.

Nigeria Predicted XI:

Nwabali; Aina, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Ndidi, Onyedika, Iwobi; Simon, Osimhen, Lookman.

Predicted scores

Rwanda 1-2 Nigeria