West Africa: Ecowas Delegation Arrives in Liberia for Fresh Round of Mediation in House Leadership Crisis

Monrovia —

A high-level delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) arrived in Liberia on Sunday to resume efforts to resolve the ongoing leadership dispute within the House of Representatives.

This marks the second intervention by ECOWAS, following an unsuccessful mediation attempt in 2024.

The delegation, led by Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, former UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and former Nigerian Foreign Minister, includes ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah, along with other key officials, including Mr. Ebenezer Asiedu, Head of Democracy and Good Governance at the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Serigne Mamadou Ka, Acting Head of Electoral Assistance, Mr. Constant Gnacadia, Acting Head of MCRFA, and Mr. Francis Acquah-Aikins, Executive Assistant to the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

The visit comes ahead of crucial hearings by the Supreme Court of Liberia, with the first scheduled for March 19 to address a Bill of Information filed by embattled House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. The hearing will allow both sides to present their arguments, and the outcome could significantly impact the ongoing political crisis.

During their visit, the ECOWAS delegation is scheduled to meet with key political leaders, government officials, and civil society groups to explore solutions to the dispute. The meetings include those with Foreign Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Chief Justice and the Supreme Court Bench, President Pro Tempore, Senate members, and the Rule of Law Caucus.

They are also expected to engage with Richard Koon, the "Speaker" of the Majority Bloc, as well as former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah.

However, FrontPageAfrica has gathered that members of the Majority Bloc are planning to snub the ECOWAS delegation. One member of the Majority Bloc told FrontPageAfrica: "We are not going to listen to them. In fact, we have begun making friends in the region. We have been traveling in recent days to make new friends. So, we are not children for ECOWAS parliament to decide for us."

The leadership dispute centers around two significant cases set to be heard by the Supreme Court of Liberia. The first, scheduled for March 19, involves a Bill of Information filed by Speaker Koffa and other members of the House of Representatives against Representative Koon, Deputy Speaker, and members of the Majority Bloc.

This case challenges the legitimacy of the Majority Bloc's leadership and seeks to resolve the ongoing political deadlock.

On March 26, the Supreme Court will also hear a Petition for the Writ of Mandamus filed by several members of the Minority Bloc, challenging the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning over legislative funding issues. This case could have far-reaching implications for the financial management of the legislature.

Meanwhile, members of the Minority Bloc, loyal to embattled Speaker Koffa, have reiterated their stance that Koon is not the legitimate Speaker of the House.

Their position was solidified during a two-day Reconciliation Dialogue, organized by the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) and the Interreligious Council of Liberia (IRCL), which aimed to foster unity within the legislature amid the deepening political crisis.

The Minority Bloc contends that Koon's election was unconstitutional and has called for his resignation.

They argue that his leadership has been divisive and has failed to uphold the constitutional framework for electing the Speaker.

"The need for a transparent and accountable legislative process is more critical in a country still healing from the wounds of civil war," said the religious leaders.

"The call for Koon's resignation is not just a political maneuver but an attempt to restore credibility to Liberia's democratic institutions," a Minority Bloc representative said. The bloc believes that by rejecting Koon's leadership, lawmakers can reset their approach to governance, prioritize national unity, and restore public confidence in the legislature.

Koon's tenure has been marked by infighting, suspensions, and political gridlock, which the Minority Bloc believes has hindered the legislature's capacity to address critical issues. They contend that removing Koon would allow lawmakers to reset their approach to governance, prioritize national unity, and restore public confidence in the legislature.

Bishop Arthur F. Kulah, Rev. Dr. Christopher Wleh Toe, and other prominent religious leaders who participated in the Reconciliation Dialogue stressed the importance of moral leadership and ethical conduct in government.

Their message resonated with lawmakers, urging them to prioritize the collective good over personal ambitions and work towards a more transparent and accountable legislative process.

The Supreme Court's upcoming rulings on these cases could play a decisive role in the ongoing power struggle and the future of Liberia's political landscape.