West Africa: Ecowas Lawmakers Reject Koon's Recall of MPs - 'You Cannot Command Us'

Abuja — Liberia's attempt to recall its ECOWAS Parliament delegates has been greeted with stiff resistance, with regional lawmakers rejecting the move as unconstitutional and undemocratic. Critics argue the decision by Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon's Majority Bloc undermines legislative independence and sets a dangerous precedent for political interference in the regional body.

The controversy took center stage during a heated ECOWAS parliamentary session, where Gambian MP Sheriff S. Sarr emerged as a vocal critic of Liberia's decision. Sarr questioned the legality of the recall, warning that it undermines the fundamental principles of democratic representation within the ECOWAS legislative body. His sharpest criticism was directed at the removal of embattled Speaker Fonati Koffa, which he condemned as unconstitutional.

Watch the ECOWAS Parliamentarians debating whether to honor the recall of its members

"The Constitution has managed the Speaker to continue to be the Speaker. If executive orders come in to say no, we should bring our own Speaker and start employing our own people, that should not be something we accept here," Sarr stated. He cautioned against national political struggles spilling into the ECOWAS Parliament, stressing that the institution must remain independent of power plays within member states.

Sarr further decried Liberia's attempt to forcefully remove its sitting representatives, asserting, "They are elected MPs, and you say no, they should be out of ECOWAS Parliament--based on what? If they lose their seats, then you can write for a replacement. But you cannot command ECOWAS to remove sitting MPs. It's not correct. It's not fair." His stance has gained traction among fellow ECOWAS lawmakers, many of whom view the recall as an affront to democratic governance and legislative stability.

ECOWAS formally acknowledged Liberia's recall request. An email from Hauwa Bello Aliyu, a Committee Clerk at the ECOWAS Parliament, confirmed that the request had been forwarded to the Secretary-General for review. However, the email, dated February 27, 2025, made clear that mere acknowledgment does not equate to automatic approval. ECOWAS is expected to conduct a thorough legal review before making a final decision.

The majority bloc opted to recall Taa Wongbe, and Rev. Samuel Enders, while maintaining Moima Briggs who has alligned with the majority bloc.

Wongbe and Enders' were present at the sessions during the deliberation on their recall.