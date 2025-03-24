Ghana/Madagascar: Otto Addo Predicts Tougher Task From Madagascar

24 March 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Heart Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo says his team would do everything possible to beat the Barea of Madagascar at the Grand Al Hoceima Stadium in Aït Kamra, Morocco today to maintain the top spot on the Group I table of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars, currently lead the group with 12 points from five games. They will play as guests of the island country at 7pm.

Separated by just two points, a defeat today will see the Black Stars lose the top spot, but he assured that the position at the top would be jealously guarded.

He said, after the 5-0 victory over Les Sao of Chad on Friday, focus has quickly shifted to today's game which he envisages would be a difficult one.

"It would be a very different game unlike the one against Chad, a much more difficult game, but we're ready for it."

According to him, Madagascar has a good team, adding that the big victory against Comoros (4-1) will give them a huge motivation for today's game.

"I am happy we are in the first position, and it is a position we have to defend now. The win against Chad gives us much more positivity, and we have to build upon that and secure the results in the next game."

The East African nation is playing catch-up and would need all three points to climb above the Black Stars.

Coach Otto Addo is unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers, winning all three games against Mali, Central African Republic, and Chad.

The Black Stars defeated the Barea 1-0 on match day one of the ongoing qualifiers at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium in November 2023 with a goal from Iñaki Williams, under former Head Coach, Chris Hughton.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.