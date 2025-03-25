Lesotho/Rwanda: We Are Ready for Lesotho, Says Bonheur Mugisha

AMAVUBI midfielder Bonheur Mugisha has said that that the team is ready to give 100% to get three points from Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho at Amahoro Stadium.

Mugisha said the visitors will come looking to win but Rwanda is hungrier to return to winning ways, having dropped points after their 2-0 loss to Nigeria in Kigali on Friday, March 21.

"From what I have seen in the training and how players are reacting it shows that we are ready, morale is high and the players are ready to battle," Mugisha told Times Sport.

"Whoever makes the starting 11 will give their all because it's a do or die for us. We have quality also, and they need to win this game; who knows and we are ready" he added.

Like Rwanda, the Crocodiles also believe they have a task at hand to bounce back in Kigali after they were defeated 2-0 by Bafana Bafana of South Africa on match day 5.

"I think they (Lesotho) are strong but we need to make sure we use our chances. They will want to win but we need to defend well and make sure that we don't concede while at the same time trying to score," he noted.

Lesotho lost to Rwanda 1-0 in the first leg in June courtesy of a Jojea Kwizera strike on the stroke of half time.

Rwanda will miss the service of captain Djihad Bizimana when they pair resume rivalry. The Al Ahli midfielder has been impeccable during this campaign but he is suspended from the match for having accumulated yellow cards and Bonheur Mugisha and Kevin Muhire could potentially lead the midfield.

Rwanda remains with seven points and dropped to third position. South Africa leads the table with 10 points, followed by Benin with 8 points. Nigeria are fourth with 6 points and Lesotho are in the fifth place with five points while Zimbabwe are at the bottom of the table with three points.