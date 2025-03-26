Africa: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers - Amoura Hits Hat-Trick As Morocco, Senegal, and DRC Shine

Several African giants made bold statements in their bids to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup with commanding wins on the final day of Matchday 6 of the qualifiers on Tuesday night.

Algeria turned on the style with a thumping 5-1 victory over Mozambique, while Morocco, DR Congo and Senegal all secured vital wins to strengthen their position in their respective groups.

Meanwhile, Comoros kept their qualification hopes alive with a narrow win against Chad in Group I.

Below is a breakdown of the latest results:

Group B

DR Congo 2-0 Mauritania

DR Congo moved top of Group B after a professional 2-0 win over Mauritania in Kinshasa.

Charles Pickel got the Leopards off to a flying start, scoring in the 3rd minute to put the hosts ahead. Substitute Fiston Mayele sealed the points in the 83rd minute to ensure a second straight win in the qualifiers.

The result lifts DR Congo to 13 points -- one clear of Senegal -- and places them in control of their qualification fate. Mauritania, meanwhile, remain bottom with just two points.

Senegal 2-0 Togo

Senegal kept pace with the group leaders by dispatching Togo 2-0 in Thiès.

Pape Matar Sarr opened the scoring with a composed strike in the 35th minute after good work from Habib Diallo. The Lions of Teranga doubled their lead when a dangerous free kick from Lamine Camara was turned into his own net by Togo's Boma in the 67th minute.

Togo remains without a win in the group, while Senegal, with 12 points and a +7 goal difference, sit second behind DR Congo.

Group E

Morocco 2-0 Tanzania

Morocco continued their perfect start to the qualifiers with a 2-0 victory over Tanzania in Agadir.

Nayef Aguerd broke the deadlock in the 58th minute after capitalising on a rebound from a corner, and Brahim Diaz added a second from the penalty spot shortly after.

With 15 points from five matches, the Atlas Lions are firmly in command of Group E and edging closer to World Cup qualification.

Group G

Algeria 5-1 Mozambique

Mohamed Amoura stole the spotlight with a hat-trick as Algeria cruised past Mozambique 5-1 in Algiers.

The Wolfsburg striker opened the scoring in the 8th minute after a defensive error and added his second before half-time from a Riyad Mahrez assist. Amoura later turned provider for Hadjam before completing his treble late on.

The result pushes Algeria to 12 points from six games and keeps them firmly in contention in Group G.

Group I

Comoros 1-0 Chad

Comoros revived their qualification campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chad in Berkane.

Rafiki Saïd scored the decisive goal in the 24th minute, helping the Coelacanths bounce back from their previous defeat to Mali.

The result sees Comoros leapfrog Mali and Madagascar into second place, just three points behind group leaders Ghana. Chad, with six straight defeats, becomes one of the first teams eliminated from the campaign.