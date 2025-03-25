Nigeria/Zimbabwe: Gov Eno Offers Free Tickets for Fans in Super Eagles Match

The commissioner for sports urged fans to get their tickets at the different distribution centres and warned that fans without tickets will not be allowed into the stadium.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has bought 30, 000 match tickets at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo for fans in the 2026 World Cup qualification match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The 30,000-seater capacity stadium is hosting the match today (Tuesday).

In a statement on Monday, the state Commissioner for Sports, Paul Bassey, said the Akwa Ibom State Government has approved different points in Uyo, the state capital, as distribution centres for fans to pick up match tickets.

The centres are all radio stations (in the state); De Venus Bar and Restaurant, Stadium Road, Uyo; Uyo Township Stadium, Uyo; Plaza Management Committee Office, Ibom Plaza, Uyo and all previous sales agents and centres.

Mr Bassey emphasised that the tickets are free and warned that nobody should buy tickets from anybody and added no person will be permitted into the stadium without a ticket.

"Tickets will not be distributed at the stadium. Fans without tickets should not be found within the stadium vicinity," the commissioner stressed.

He further advised fans in the stadium to be orderly and comply with the seating arrangements and instructions as would be announced by the organisers.

"All FIFA/CAF/NFF rules bordering on the organisation of international football matches would be strictly adhered to," Mr Bassey said, adding "Security agencies have been put on notice to ensure strict compliance to all the aforementioned."

The Super Eagles last Friday defeated Rwanda 2:0 in Kigali.

A brace from Victor Osimhen in the first half of the match earned Super Eagles three points and moved Nigeria to six points from five matches.