Sudan/Egypt: Egypt Maintain Group a Control, Sudan Drop Points in Group B

25 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Match Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers produced some dramatic outcomes across the continent, with the race for a place at the global showpiece gradually taking shape.

Egypt maintained their Group A lead on Tuesday evening when they edged a well-prepared Sierra Leone to extend their group lead to five points ahead of Burina Faso who are on 11 points.

Egypt defeat Sierra Leone to remain undefeated in their 2026 World Cup CAF Qualifiers 🇪🇬 👏 pic.twitter.com/4tqokrvTJo-- OneFootball (@OneFootball) March 25, 2025

Ahmed Sayed's strike just before the recess was all it took for the Pharaohs to clinch a victory that sees them make it five impressive wins out of six matches, as Sierra Leone lose ground on the qualification race.

In Group B, Sudan lost out on an opportunity to maintain control of the group after being held by a resilient South Sudan.

With victory well in sight following Mohamed Eisa's 76th minute strike, David Sebit cancelled out the lead in the dying minutes to see the two sides share the spoils, a result that opens up an opportunity for DR Congo to narrow the gap.

FT' | Sudan 🇸🇩 1-1 🇸🇸 South Sudan M.Eisa ⚽️ D.Sebit 95+8'#BrightStar #tristar pic.twitter.com/eWCpgsbk3W-- South Sudan Football Association (@ssfa_com) March 25, 2025

Meanwhile in Yaounde, the Indomitable Lions put three past Libya to secure an important 3-1 victory to keep the pressure on Cape Verde.

A Vincent Aboubakar brace coupled with Byan Mbeumo's 53rd minute strike was enough to secure victory for the Indomitable Lions as they continue to chase a top finish in Group D.

🔴 Marc Brys reste invaincu après dix matchs à la tête des Lions indomptables :▪️vs Cap-Vert (4-1) 🇨🇻▪️vs Angola (1-1) 🇦🇴▪️vs Namibie (1-0) 🇳🇦▪️vs Zimbabwe (0-0) 🇿🇼▪️vs Kenya (4-1) 🇰🇪▪️vs Kenya (1-0) 🇰🇪▪️vs Namibie (0-0) 🇳🇦▪️vs Zimbabwe (2-1) 🇿🇼▪️vs Eswatini (0-0) 🇸🇿... pic.twitter.com/a69sk0LLyP-- AllezLesLions (@AllezLesLions) March 25, 2025

In Group F, Burundi maintained their glimmer of hope with a commanding 5-0 win over Seychelles to climb up to third place, with six points separating them from leaders, Cote d'Ivoire.

Another interesting result came out in Francistown when Botswana, overcame Somalia 2-0 to joining Uganda on the same points who earlier overcame Guinea by a solitary goal.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.