Sudan/Egypt: Egypt Maintain Group a Control, Sudan Drop Points in Group B

Match Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers produced some dramatic outcomes across the continent, with the race for a place at the global showpiece gradually taking shape.

Egypt maintained their Group A lead on Tuesday evening when they edged a well-prepared Sierra Leone to extend their group lead to five points ahead of Burina Faso who are on 11 points.

Egypt defeat Sierra Leone to remain undefeated in their 2026 World Cup CAF Qualifiers 🇪🇬 👏 pic.twitter.com/4tqokrvTJo-- OneFootball (@OneFootball) March 25, 2025

Ahmed Sayed's strike just before the recess was all it took for the Pharaohs to clinch a victory that sees them make it five impressive wins out of six matches, as Sierra Leone lose ground on the qualification race.

In Group B, Sudan lost out on an opportunity to maintain control of the group after being held by a resilient South Sudan.

With victory well in sight following Mohamed Eisa's 76th minute strike, David Sebit cancelled out the lead in the dying minutes to see the two sides share the spoils, a result that opens up an opportunity for DR Congo to narrow the gap.

Meanwhile in Yaounde, the Indomitable Lions put three past Libya to secure an important 3-1 victory to keep the pressure on Cape Verde.

A Vincent Aboubakar brace coupled with Byan Mbeumo's 53rd minute strike was enough to secure victory for the Indomitable Lions as they continue to chase a top finish in Group D.

🔴 Marc Brys reste invaincu après dix matchs à la tête des Lions indomptables :▪️vs Cap-Vert (4-1) 🇨🇻▪️vs Angola (1-1) 🇦🇴▪️vs Namibie (1-0) 🇳🇦▪️vs Zimbabwe (0-0) 🇿🇼▪️vs Kenya (4-1) 🇰🇪▪️vs Kenya (1-0) 🇰🇪▪️vs Namibie (0-0) 🇳🇦▪️vs Zimbabwe (2-1) 🇿🇼▪️vs Eswatini (0-0) 🇸🇿... pic.twitter.com/a69sk0LLyP-- AllezLesLions (@AllezLesLions) March 25, 2025

In Group F, Burundi maintained their glimmer of hope with a commanding 5-0 win over Seychelles to climb up to third place, with six points separating them from leaders, Cote d'Ivoire.

Another interesting result came out in Francistown when Botswana, overcame Somalia 2-0 to joining Uganda on the same points who earlier overcame Guinea by a solitary goal.