Africa: 2026 World Cup African Qualifiers - Group-By-Group Breakdown After Matchday 6

26 March 2025
Matchday 6 of the FIFA World Cup African qualifiers delivered pivotal results across the continent, with Algeria, Ghana, Morocco and Egypt consolidating their leads, while Group C and Group B saw late twists that could define qualification hopes.

South Africa took command in Group C, DR Congo leapfrogged rivals in Group B, and Ghana pulled clear in Group I with another dominant win.

There was also heartbreak for Nigeria and Tunisia left it late once again.

Here is the complete breakdown by group:

Group A: Egypt edge tight encounter as Ethiopia hit six

Results:

  • Egypt 1-0 Sierra Leone
  • Burkina Faso 2-1 Guinea-Bissau
  • Ethiopia 6-1 Djibouti

Zizo's 45th-minute strike helped Egypt maintain top spot with a narrow win over Sierra Leone in Cairo. Burkina Faso kept up the chase with a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Guinea-Bissau, while Ethiopia produced a shock performance of the round with a 6-1 demolition of Djibouti.

Standings:

  1. Egypt - 16 pts
  2. Burkina Faso - 11 pts
  3. Sierra Leone - 8 pts
  4. Ethiopia - 6 pts
  5. Guinea-Bissau - 6 pts
  6. Djibouti - 1 pt

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

  • Egypt vs Ethiopia
  • Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone
  • Djibouti vs Burkina Faso

Group B: DR Congo go top, Senegal and Sudan tied

Results:

  • DR Congo 2-0 Mauritania
  • Senegal 2-0 Togo
  • Sudan 1-1 South Sudan

DR Congo returned to the summit with a composed 2-0 win over Mauritania. Senegal matched them on points after seeing off Togo, while Sudan's draw with South Sudan dropped them into third place.

Standings:

  1. DR Congo - 13 pts
  2. Senegal - 12 pts
  3. Sudan - 12 pts
  4. Togo - 3 pts
  5. South Sudan - 3 pts
  6. Mauritania - 2 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

  • Senegal vs Sudan
  • South Sudan vs DR Congo
  • Somalia vs Guinea

Group C: South Africa step ahead as Nigeria slip again

Results:

  • Benin 0-2 South Africa
  • Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe
  • Rwanda 1-1 Lesotho

Bafana Bafana strengthened their grip on Group C with a composed 2-0 away win in Benin. Nigeria's hopes were dented by a late equaliser from Zimbabwe, while Rwanda and Lesotho cancelled each other out.

Standings:

  1. South Africa - 13 pts
  2. Rwanda - 8 pts
  3. Benin - 8 pts
  4. Nigeria - 7 pts
  5. Lesotho - 6 pts
  6. Zimbabwe - 4 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

  • Benin vs Zimbabwe
  • Lesotho vs South Africa
  • Malawi vs Nigeria

Group D: Cape Verde edge Angola as Cameroon stay close

Results:

  • Cape Verde 2-1 Angola
  • Cameroon 3-1 Libya
  • Mauritius 3-3 Eswatini

Cape Verde snatched a crucial win over Angola, while Cameroon thrashed Libya to stay a point off the top. Mauritius and Eswatini served up a six-goal thriller but shared the spoils.

Standings:

  1. Cape Verde - 13 pts
  2. Cameroon - 12 pts
  3. Libya - 8 pts
  4. Angola - 7 pts
  5. Mauritius - 5 pts
  6. Eswatini - 2 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

  • Angola vs Libya
  • Cameroon vs Eswatini
  • Mauritius vs Cape Verde

Group E: Morocco flawless, Atlas Lions pull clear

Results:

  • Morocco 2-0 Tanzania

Morocco kept their perfect record intact with a 2-0 win over Tanzania to make it five wins from five and stay top of Group E.

Standings:

  1. Morocco - 15 pts (5 games)
  2. Niger - 6 pts (4 games)
  3. Tanzania - 6 pts (5 games)
  4. Zambia - 3 pts (4 games)
  5. Congo - 0 pts (3 games)
  6. Eritrea - 0 pts (0 games)

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

  • Morocco vs Niger

Group F: Cote d'Ivoire reclaim top, Burundi explode

Results:

  • Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 Gambia
  • Burundi 5-0 Seychelles
  • Kenya 1-2 Gabon

Gabon stayed hot on the heels of Cote d'Ivoire after an impressive 2-1 win over Kenya. Burundi produced a five-star show against Seychelles to rise to third.

Standings:

  1. Cote d'Ivoire - 16 pts
  2. Gabon - 15 pts
  3. Burundi - 10 pts
  4. Kenya - 6 pts
  5. Gambia - 4 pts
  6. Seychelles - 0 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

  • Cote d'Ivoire vs Burundi
  • Kenya vs Gambia
  • Seychelles vs Gabon

Group G: Amoura hat-trick lifts Algeria, Uganda bounce back

Results:

  • Algeria 5-1 Mozambique
  • Uganda 1-0 Guinea
  • Botswana 2-0 Somalia

Algeria produced a commanding performance to dispatch Mozambique with Amoura netting a hat-trick. Uganda edged Guinea while Botswana swept Somalia aside.

Standings:

  1. Algeria - 15 pts
  2. Mozambique - 12 pts
  3. Botswana - 9 pts
  4. Uganda - 9 pts
  5. Guinea - 7 pts
  6. Somalia - 1 pt

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

  • Algeria vs Botswana
  • Uganda vs Mozambique
  • Somalia vs Guinea

Group H: Tunisia leave it late, Namibia stall

Results:

  • Tunisia 2-0 Malawi
  • Namibia 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
  • Liberia 2-1 Sao Tome and Principe

Late goals from Jaziri and Achouri earned Tunisia a win over Malawi. Namibia were held by Equatorial Guinea while Liberia edged Sao Tome.

Standings:

  1. Tunisia - 16 pts
  2. Namibia - 12 pts
  3. Liberia - 10 pts
  4. Equatorial Guinea - 7 pts
  5. Malawi - 6 pts
  6. Sao Tome and Principe - 0 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

  • Tunisia vs Liberia
  • Namibia vs Malawi
  • Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea

Group I: Ghana dominate, Madagascar make gains

Results:

  • Ghana 3-0 Madagascar
  • Mali 0-0 Central Africa Republic
  • Comoros 1-1 Chad

Ghana pulled away at the top with a commanding 3-0 win over Madagascar. Mali were held by CAR while Comoros dropped points against winless Chad.

Standings:

  1. Ghana - 15 pts
  2. Comoros - 12 pts
  3. Madagascar - 10 pts
  4. Mali - 9 pts
  5. Central Africa - 5 pts
  6. Chad - 0 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

  • Chad vs Ghana
  • Madagascar vs Central Africa Republic
  • Mali vs Comoros

Top Scorers (after Matchday 6)

  1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) - 6 goals
  2. Jordan Ayew (Ghana) - 5 goals
  3. Mohamed Amoura (Algeria) - 5 goals
  4. Lassina Traoré (Burkina Faso) - 5 goals
  5. Trezeguet (Egypt) - 5 goals
  6. Denis Bouanga (Gabon) - 5 goals
  7. Kamory Doumbia (Mali) - 5 goals

