Africa: 2026 World Cup African Qualifiers - Group-By-Group Breakdown After Matchday 6

Matchday 6 of the FIFA World Cup African qualifiers delivered pivotal results across the continent, with Algeria, Ghana, Morocco and Egypt consolidating their leads, while Group C and Group B saw late twists that could define qualification hopes.

South Africa took command in Group C, DR Congo leapfrogged rivals in Group B, and Ghana pulled clear in Group I with another dominant win.

There was also heartbreak for Nigeria and Tunisia left it late once again.

Here is the complete breakdown by group:

Group A: Egypt edge tight encounter as Ethiopia hit six

Results:

Egypt 1-0 Sierra Leone

Burkina Faso 2-1 Guinea-Bissau

Ethiopia 6-1 Djibouti

Zizo's 45th-minute strike helped Egypt maintain top spot with a narrow win over Sierra Leone in Cairo. Burkina Faso kept up the chase with a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Guinea-Bissau, while Ethiopia produced a shock performance of the round with a 6-1 demolition of Djibouti.

Standings:

Egypt - 16 pts Burkina Faso - 11 pts Sierra Leone - 8 pts Ethiopia - 6 pts Guinea-Bissau - 6 pts Djibouti - 1 pt

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

Egypt vs Ethiopia

Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone

Djibouti vs Burkina Faso

Group B: DR Congo go top, Senegal and Sudan tied

Results:

DR Congo 2-0 Mauritania

Senegal 2-0 Togo

Sudan 1-1 South Sudan

DR Congo returned to the summit with a composed 2-0 win over Mauritania. Senegal matched them on points after seeing off Togo, while Sudan's draw with South Sudan dropped them into third place.

Standings:

DR Congo - 13 pts Senegal - 12 pts Sudan - 12 pts Togo - 3 pts South Sudan - 3 pts Mauritania - 2 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

Senegal vs Sudan

South Sudan vs DR Congo

Somalia vs Guinea

Group C: South Africa step ahead as Nigeria slip again

Results:

Benin 0-2 South Africa

Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe

Rwanda 1-1 Lesotho

Bafana Bafana strengthened their grip on Group C with a composed 2-0 away win in Benin. Nigeria's hopes were dented by a late equaliser from Zimbabwe, while Rwanda and Lesotho cancelled each other out.

Standings:

South Africa - 13 pts Rwanda - 8 pts Benin - 8 pts Nigeria - 7 pts Lesotho - 6 pts Zimbabwe - 4 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

Benin vs Zimbabwe

Lesotho vs South Africa

Malawi vs Nigeria

Group D: Cape Verde edge Angola as Cameroon stay close

Results:

Cape Verde 2-1 Angola

Cameroon 3-1 Libya

Mauritius 3-3 Eswatini

Cape Verde snatched a crucial win over Angola, while Cameroon thrashed Libya to stay a point off the top. Mauritius and Eswatini served up a six-goal thriller but shared the spoils.

Standings:

Cape Verde - 13 pts Cameroon - 12 pts Libya - 8 pts Angola - 7 pts Mauritius - 5 pts Eswatini - 2 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

Angola vs Libya

Cameroon vs Eswatini

Mauritius vs Cape Verde

Group E: Morocco flawless, Atlas Lions pull clear

Results:

Morocco 2-0 Tanzania

Morocco kept their perfect record intact with a 2-0 win over Tanzania to make it five wins from five and stay top of Group E.

Standings:

Morocco - 15 pts (5 games) Niger - 6 pts (4 games) Tanzania - 6 pts (5 games) Zambia - 3 pts (4 games) Congo - 0 pts (3 games) Eritrea - 0 pts (0 games)

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

Morocco vs Niger

Group F: Cote d'Ivoire reclaim top, Burundi explode

Results:

Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 Gambia

Burundi 5-0 Seychelles

Kenya 1-2 Gabon

Gabon stayed hot on the heels of Cote d'Ivoire after an impressive 2-1 win over Kenya. Burundi produced a five-star show against Seychelles to rise to third.

Standings:

Cote d'Ivoire - 16 pts Gabon - 15 pts Burundi - 10 pts Kenya - 6 pts Gambia - 4 pts Seychelles - 0 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

Cote d'Ivoire vs Burundi

Kenya vs Gambia

Seychelles vs Gabon

Group G: Amoura hat-trick lifts Algeria, Uganda bounce back

Results:

Algeria 5-1 Mozambique

Uganda 1-0 Guinea

Botswana 2-0 Somalia

Algeria produced a commanding performance to dispatch Mozambique with Amoura netting a hat-trick. Uganda edged Guinea while Botswana swept Somalia aside.

Standings:

Algeria - 15 pts Mozambique - 12 pts Botswana - 9 pts Uganda - 9 pts Guinea - 7 pts Somalia - 1 pt

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

Algeria vs Botswana

Uganda vs Mozambique

Somalia vs Guinea

Group H: Tunisia leave it late, Namibia stall

Results:

Tunisia 2-0 Malawi

Namibia 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Liberia 2-1 Sao Tome and Principe

Late goals from Jaziri and Achouri earned Tunisia a win over Malawi. Namibia were held by Equatorial Guinea while Liberia edged Sao Tome.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Standings:

Tunisia - 16 pts Namibia - 12 pts Liberia - 10 pts Equatorial Guinea - 7 pts Malawi - 6 pts Sao Tome and Principe - 0 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

Tunisia vs Liberia

Namibia vs Malawi

Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea

Group I: Ghana dominate, Madagascar make gains

Results:

Ghana 3-0 Madagascar

Mali 0-0 Central Africa Republic

Comoros 1-1 Chad

Ghana pulled away at the top with a commanding 3-0 win over Madagascar. Mali were held by CAR while Comoros dropped points against winless Chad.

Standings:

Ghana - 15 pts Comoros - 12 pts Madagascar - 10 pts Mali - 9 pts Central Africa - 5 pts Chad - 0 pts

Next Fixtures (Matchday 7):

Chad vs Ghana

Madagascar vs Central Africa Republic

Mali vs Comoros

Top Scorers (after Matchday 6)