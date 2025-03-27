Nigeria: Rohr Insists It Is Not Over Yet for Nigeria, Benin Republic

Former Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, believes the chances of either Nigeria or Benin Republic winning the Group C ticket to the 2026 World Cup is not over yet despite South Africa having a clear lead above the other five teams in the standing.

Rohr who is leading Benin Republic's Cheetahs in their quests for their first ever qualification for the FIFA World Cup, insisted shortly news broke that South Africa are likely to be deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho in their Match-day 5 last Friday, that if that happens, both Nigeria and Benin stand to benefit from it.

"Both Benin and Nigeria will have a chance (to qualify for 2026 World Cup) if South Africa lose three points for playing a player who is suspended," Rohr stressed.

South Africa top Group C with 13 points after six rounds of matches, Rwanda are second on eight points and a better goals difference than third-placed Benin, while Nigeria are fourth with seven points. Lesotho are fifth with six points, while Zimbabwe are bottom after they recorded four points.

Should South Africa forfeit three points, Lesotho that will be the beneficiary, will automatically step up to nine points and second in the standing behind the Bafana Bafana who will now be having just one point edge with 10 points.

Despite anger in Nigeria that Super Eagles conceded a last minute equaliser against Zimbabwe last Tuesday in Uyo, Rohr insisted he was not susprised that the Warriors held his former team to the draw because the Southern African side have a good team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He however blamed the Muslim Ramadan fasting, which sapped the energy of his Benin Cheetahs for their 0-2 home loss to South Africa Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, South Africa Coach, Hugo Broos, has refused to comment on the issue that his team fielded a suspended player in their home win over Lesotho in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena was booked in South Africa's opening qualifier against Benin in 2023, and the fourth qualifier against Zimbabwe last year, meaning he should have served an automatic one-match ban, according to FIFA's rule 63 governing World Cup qualifiers.

Broos said he cannot comment on the matter, but believes it would be resolved in the coming days.

"I cannot comment on that at this point," the experienced Belgian coach said.

"It is an issue that will be resolved in the coming days, so I ask that you not expect any further information from me.

"No comment"

A source close to SAFA blamed "administrative incompetence" for Mokoena taking to the field when he should not have.

"The team manager should have notified the coach (Hugo Broos) that Mokoena has two yellows. He was not supposed to play," he lamented.

There are however fears in Nigerian football circles that the Lesotho may have lodged the protest to FIFA late.

FIFA's competition regulations state that any protest about player eligibility should be lodged within 24 hours of the end of a match. It is not yet clear when Lesotho filed the protest to FIFA headquarters in Zurich.