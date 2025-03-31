Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Nigeria Records 118 Deaths in Three Months

The agency noted that 20 healthcare workers were among those infected.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that 118 lives were lost to Lassa fever during the first quarter of 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Head of Corporate Communications at NCDC, Sani Datti.

According to Mr Datti, 3,465 suspected cases were recorded between January and March, spanning 91 local government areas (LGAs) and 33 states.

Of these, 645 cases were laboratory-confirmed, resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.3 per cent.

More details

The statement further revealed that 20 healthcare workers were among those infected.

Of the infected health workers, Ondo recorded eight, Bauchi had four, while Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi, Gombe, Benue, and Ogun states recorded one or two cases each.

To mitigate the spread, the NCDC said it has deployed Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to 10 states, including Kogi, Plateau, Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Taraba, Benue, Gombe, and Nasarawa.

The deployments, which lasted two weeks, were extended in Edo and Taraba by 10 and seven days, respectively, due to the severity of the outbreak in those areas.

Appeal for collective action

The Director-General of the NCDC, Jide Idris, called for intensified efforts from state governments and the private sector to address the outbreak.

Mr Idris urged state authorities to provide financial support for the treatment of Lassa fever and related diseases while emphasising the private sector's critical role in ensuring the availability of essential medical supplies and promoting public health awareness.

Mr Idris noted that combating the outbreak requires a collective effort.

"Preventing Lassa fever requires a collective effort. While the NCDC and state governments are leading the response, every Nigerian has a role to play in reducing the spread of the virus," he said.

Mr Idris also reiterated the importance of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures for healthcare workers, urging them to maintain vigilance and a high index of suspicion when treating potential cases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Focus on environmental hygiene

The NCDC has advised Nigerians to prioritise environmental hygiene to prevent rats, the primary carriers of the Lassa virus, from accessing homes, food, and utensils.

The agency appealed to authorities from all sectors to cooperate to curb the spread and reduce fatalities associated with the disease.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or persons.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, and chest pain.

In severe cases, it can cause unexplained bleeding from the ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.