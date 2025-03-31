Monrovia — Amid the dire economic struggles facing Liberians, the recent purchase of two luxury vehicles by President Joseph Boakai has ignited a fierce debate across the nation. The 2025 Lexus LX 700HR Super Ultra Luxury SUVs, valued at nearly US$300,000, have become a symbol of perceived hypocrisy, causing a public outcry as critics question the President's commitment to the people he vowed to serve.

The controversy unfolded last week when images of the luxury vehicles in the President's motorcade surfaced, sparking backlash. The purchase directly contradicts Boakai's earlier pledges to avoid extravagant spending.

Just months ago, during a local church service, the President had declared his commitment to fiscal restraint, even suggesting he would ride a wheelbarrow to work if it meant saving public resources.

"Our nation is at a critical juncture. We cannot afford to waste resources on luxury when our people need basic amenities like healthcare, education, and good roads," Boakai declared in October 2024.

At the time, the President had been addressing criticisms of his former Minister of Commerce, Amin Modad, who had resigned after being accused of misappropriating public funds for a luxury vehicle.

The purchase of the high-end vehicles, however, has led to accusations of hypocrisy. Critics argue that the President's actions are a far cry from the modest government he promised.

The images of the vehicles, juxtaposed against Liberia's economic realities --high unemployment, rising poverty, and deteriorating public services -- have raised concerns that Boakai is out of touch with the struggles of ordinary citizens.

Transparency advocates have been among the most vocal critics. Anderson Miamen, Executive Director of the Center for Transparency and Accountability (CENTAL), expressed concern over the message the purchase sends to the Liberian people.

"A leader's security should come from the people, not from the number of costly vehicles they possess," Miamen said in a social media post. He stressed that continuing the practice of spending public money on luxury vehicles is a step backward, especially at a time when basic needs such as healthcare and education are unmet.

For Miamen, the issue is not simply about the cost of the cars, but about leadership values. "We need to set a cutoff point for decisions that only benefit a few," he added. His sentiments reflect a broader frustration felt by many Liberians who see the purchase as a clear contradiction to Boakai's earlier vows of humility and fiscal responsibility.

A betrayal of Promises

Opposition voices have not been silent on the issue. Jeremiah Paye, Secretary General of the opposition Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), was quick to condemn the decision. In a statement, Paye decried the purchase as an act of selfishness at a time when Liberians are facing dire economic hardships.

"This decision comes at a time when public school teachers are protesting underpayment, clinics are without essential medicines, farmers are lamenting lack of support, and citizens are demanding jobs. The President is rescuing himself, not the people," Paye said, accusing Boakai's administration of a deceptive display of wealth.

Martin Kollie, an exiled Liberian advocate, echoed similar frustrations, labeling Boakai's actions as a betrayal of his 2023 promises. "The President's actions betray his 2023 promises of a modest government," Kollie said. He pointed out that the Lexus vehicles, valued between US$115,000 and US$150,000, are emblematic of public waste, particularly in light of the economic hardships many Liberians face.

In addition, Kollie raised concerns over the financial transparency of the vehicle purchases, citing that over US$1.1 million was allocated for vehicles for both Boakai and Vice President Koung's convoys in the last fiscal year. He vowed to use the 2010 Freedom of Information Law to demand full transparency on the matter.

Defenders of the President: Security over Luxury

Despite the outcry, some public officials and citizens have defended the President's purchase, framing it as a necessary expenditure for the safety and security of the Head of State.

Mike Jabateh, Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, stated that the cost of the vehicles is not excessive when considering the need for presidential protection.

"Presidents ride in these vehicles for security, not enjoyment," Jabateh argued, claiming that a US$120,000 vehicle is actually considered inexpensive for a presidential motorcade. He suggested that focusing on the vehicles distracts from more pressing issues, adding, "If talking could develop a nation, Liberia would be more developed than Rwanda and Guinea."

Similarly, Patrick Farley, a former executive with the All Liberian Party (ALP), defended the President's decision, emphasizing the importance of security. "Presidents do not choose their own vehicles. For security reasons, they must ride in bulletproof vehicles," Farley explained. He further noted that the vehicles purchased would not be exclusively for President Boakai but would also serve the current government.

A Clash of Narratives

The controversy surrounding the luxury vehicles deepened further when the Director of the Executive Protective Service (EPS) made statements regarding former President George Weah's handling of government vehicles.

The EPS claimed that Weah had taken state-owned vehicles when leaving office, which it said necessitated the purchase of new vehicles for Boakai.

The Office of Former President Weah quickly responded, labeling the EPS's claims as "sophomoric" and "baseless." In a statement, the office clarified that Weah had handed over three armored vehicles in pristine condition to Boakai's administration.

The office also pointed out that 15 brand-new Toyota Land Cruisers were purchased for the Presidential Convoy in 2023.

Regarding the Lexus vehicle mentioned by the EPS, the office clarified that it was privately owned by former President Weah, and all relevant documentation, including registration and shipment records, were available for verification.

The office also criticized the EPS for not conducting proper due diligence before making such claims, accusing the agency of letting partisan politics cloud its judgment. The statement emphasized that verifying these facts should have been straightforward if the EPS had prioritized transparency.

For the office of the former president, the EPS's remarks were an attempt to deflect attention from the current administration's challenges. "For almost a year and a half, the current administration has consistently blamed former President Weah for its failures," the statement read. "But the Liberian people are not deceived. They demand real solutions--not excuses."