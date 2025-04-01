Monrovia — Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the Chief of Staff to former President George Weah, has launched a fierce criticism of the Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS), Sam Gaye, accusing him of incompetence and a lack of professionalism in handling his duties.

Appearing on the OK FM Morning Show Monday, Nagbe described Gaye as a "You-say, I-say" Director, alleging that he lacks the capacity to serve in such a strategic position.

Nagbe's comments came in response to questions regarding Gaye's handling of sensitive security matters, particularly those involving former President George Weah. According to Nagbe, Gaye's actions and decisions have often been reckless and unprofessional, citing multiple instances where the EPS boss allegedly acted without properly investigating the facts.

One such instance, Nagbe recounted, involved the arrest of former Deputy EPS Director, Seward Briggs, who was detained on Gaye's alleged orders after being accused of riding in a government vehicle.

According to Nagbe, Gaye had claimed the vehicle was a government car, but upon investigation, it turned out to be a false alarm. "It was a 'You say, I say' situation," Nagbe remarked, criticizing Gaye for acting on an unverified claim without conducting a proper investigation.

Nagbe, who also served as the Commissioner General of the Liberia Maritime Authority, stressed that the role of the EPS Director is crucial, especially when it comes to national security matters. "If he does not know the job well, he needs to be sacked by the President," Nagbe added, highlighting the importance of professionalism in the security sector.

Nagbe also took the opportunity to clarify the issue surrounding the vehicles assigned to former President Weah, which he said had been officially turned over to the EPS. "It was the duty of the EPS boss to inform the Liberian people about the 15 vehicles that were turned over, and the one being used by the former Liberian leader is his personal vehicle," Nagbe explained. He further alleged that Gaye had attempted to target Weah personally, citing a disturbing photograph allegedly displayed in Gaye's office, which appeared to show a gun pointed at the former President's head.

Nagbe claimed that this information was revealed by an unidentified source but challenged Gaye to deny it publicly. However, when contacted for a response, Gaye dismissed the allegations as false and misleading.

Moving beyond his criticism of Gaye, Nagbe also addressed broader national security and governance issues. In particular, he drew a distinction between the cases of Samuel Tweah and Brownie Samukai, two former government officials currently facing legal challenges.

Nagbe argued that Tweah's case involved the use of government funds for national security purposes, while Samukai's case involved the misuse of private funds, specifically the money of soldiers under the instruction of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. "The President can instruct you to use government money for national security purposes," Nagbe stated, emphasizing the legal difference between the two cases.

Nagbe also revealed that the amount of money used for national security purposes under the current administration had surpassed $6 million, a stark contrast to the funds used for similar purposes during Weah's tenure. Despite these expenditures, he stressed that the current government must focus more on addressing the pressing challenges facing the country, such as public health, education, and the welfare of ordinary citizens.

"The imposition of new taxes, untold hardship, more children are not in school due to financial issues, and their parents are also not working. These are the issues that need attention," Nagbe emphasized. He also pointed to the Emirates Hospital in Gbarpolu as a particular example of the government's failure to address critical infrastructure needs.

Nagbe further alleged that the current administration, led by President Joseph Boakai, was attempting to steal the vision of former President George Weah.

According to Nagbe, the current government is taking credit for projects initiated under Weah's leadership without properly acknowledging the previous administration's work. He specifically referenced road projects in Nimba and the RIA road as examples of initiatives that were either paid for or started during the previous government.

"The past government did 60% of the projects, and now the current administration is taking the credit," Nagbe said, expressing his frustration with what he perceives as an attempt to erase Weah's legacy.

He also pointed to the dedication of the fisheries college at the University of Liberia as another example of this alleged "theft of vision." Nagbe criticized the new Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, Cyrus Sagbe, for failing to credit his predecessor, Emma M. Glasco, who had worked hard to see the project come to fruition.

Nagbe's comments didn't stop there. He expressed disappointment with the political climate in the country, accusing the Unity Party (UP) of engaging in divisive and malicious tactics aimed at undermining the CDC-led government. According to Nagbe, these actions are harmful to the country's progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also called on President Boakai to take more decisive action to address the nation's challenges, stating that the President has a responsibility to keep the country safe and peaceful. Nagbe highlighted the importance of the rule of law and urged politicians, particularly those not trained in law, to respect the Supreme Court's rulings on critical national issues.

Nagbe reiterated that former President Weah is content observing the ongoing political developments. "Former President Weah is not and will not be bothered about the insults, but we encourage a more civil discourse," Nagbe said. He also criticized the current administration's handling of the impasse in the House of Representatives, urging the government to focus on governance rather than political infighting.

Nagbe urged the police to remain independent and professional in their duties, reminding them that they should not be politically motivated in their work. "The police must be independent and professional," he said, emphasizing that the security forces must serve the country without bias.