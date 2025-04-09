Africa: All of Africa Today - April 9, 2025

Monrovia — Somali Army Retakes Key Town From Al-Shabaab Militants

The army said their assault on the terrorist group in the Middle Shabelle region was "multi-pronged" and carried out in collaboration with allied forces. The pre-dawn raid lasted several hours and involved fierce fighting. Reports suggest that Al-Shabaab suffered heavy casualties during the operation. This marks the second area to be retaken from Al-Shabaab since the start of the week.

Thousands of Displaced People Grapple With Dire Shelter Crisis in Ethiopia's Amhara Region

A new report revealed that nearly 15,000 displaced people are living in "severely deteriorating" conditions in five sites across the North and South Wollo zones of the Amhara region. This is attributed to overcrowded, as well as damaged and aging shelters, which the report noted were not intended for extended use. The Amhara region continues to experience one of Ethiopia's most complex humanitarian crises, which is largely driven by conflict-induced displacement from neighboring areas.

Campaigners Expressed Concern Over New Rise In Capital Punishment

An Amnesty International report shows that in 2024, executions around the world reached their highest level in almost a decade. This comes as several African nations, including DR Congo and Nigeria, consider reintroducing the death penalty. Rights advocates fear this could reverse years of progress. The report, however, acknowledged that across Africa, a slow but steady trend towards abolition is under way. Chad abolished the death penalty for all crimes in 2020, while Sierra Leone and Malawi followed suit in 2021.

Nigeria Seeks to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Nigeria Olympic Committee said they have successfully met the March 28 deadline for submission of interest. In a statement, the NOC said the next steps in the bidding process "hinge on" receiving formal backing from the government of Nigeria. The last major multi-sports event hosted by the country was the African Games of 2003, which took place in Abuja. Analysts say the proposed bid could spur investment in sports infrastructure.

DR Congo Repatriates Americans Jailed Over Coup Attempt

Three Americans who were jailed in the country over their involvement in a coup attempt in May have been transferred to the U.S., where they are expected to serve their prison sentences. The three men were initially handed the death penalty before having their sentences commuted. The Congolese government's decision to transfer the Americans followed high-level talks between officials of both countries, which involved a visit by a senior advisor of U.S. President Donald Trump. The State Department said bringing the Americans home was a "top priority".

Scores of Hippos Killed By Poisoning In Eastern DR Congo

At least 50 hippos and other large animals were found dead in the Virunga National Park in eastern DR Congo, Africa's oldest park. Test results from the carcasses have revealed the animals died from anthrax -an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which can affect livestock and humans and is transmitted through contact with infected animals or contaminated materials. Some buffaloes were also killed. The Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation advised locals to steer clear of wildlife in the region and to ensure water from nearby sources is boiled before consumption.