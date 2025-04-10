Africa: Trump 'Pauses' Huge Trade Tariff Hikes

Cape Town — US President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day "pause" of trade tariffs for all countries except China. Trump shared the decision via social media, saying more than 75 countries made contact with the U.S. administration to "negotiate a solution".

The adjusted tariffs will now remain at 10% for three months, Trump wrote.

The decision will bring relief for key exporters like South Africa, Nigeria, and Madagascar, as well as Lesotho, which had the highest tariff set at 50%. Lesotho reportedly exported $264 million more to the U.S. than it imported in 2022, mainly in diamonds and apparel, and imposes a 99% tariff on U.S. goods.

China is the only country not being offered the reduction - the U.S. will increase tariffs to 125% after the Xi Jinping administration responded to the U.S.'s 34% tariff by slapping an 84% tariff on imports from the United States.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the USA, and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.” Trump wrote from The White House social media account.