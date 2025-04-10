Africa: Trump 'Pauses' Huge Trade Tariff Hikes

10 April 2025
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — US President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day "pause" of trade tariffs for all countries except China. Trump shared the decision via social media, saying more than 75 countries made contact with the U.S. administration to "negotiate a solution".

The adjusted tariffs will now remain at 10% for three months, Trump wrote.

The decision will bring relief for key exporters like South Africa, Nigeria, and Madagascar, as well as Lesotho, which had the highest tariff set at 50%. Lesotho reportedly exported $264 million more to the U.S. than it imported in 2022, mainly in diamonds and apparel, and imposes a 99% tariff on U.S. goods.

China is the only country not being offered the reduction - the U.S. will increase tariffs to 125% after the Xi Jinping  administration responded to the U.S.'s 34% tariff by slapping an 84% tariff on imports from the United States.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the USA, and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.” Trump wrote from The White House social media account.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.