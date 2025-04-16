Africa: All of Africa Today - April 16, 2025

Sudan Paramilitaries Announce Rival Government

Two years into Sudan's brutal civil war, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced the formation of a rival government, deepening the country's crisis. RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo said they are building the only viable future for Sudan, pledging to deliver services such as education and healthcare nationwide. The announcement coincided with the high-level conference in London, marking the conflict's second anniversary, where UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged a "pathway to peace". Fighting raged on, with the army saying it had bombed RSF positions outside the city of el-Fasher, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee the Zamzam refugee camp. The conflict has killed over 150,000 people, displaced more than 12 million, and created famine-like conditions for over 700,000. Both the Sudan army and RSF face accusations of war crimes, including genocide and mass sexual violence. Despite calls for an immediate ceasefire, the African Union rejected any potential partition of the country.

Nigeria Declares National Food Security Emergency

President Bola Tinubu declared a national emergency on food security, urging improved irrigation and water management during the 6th African Regional Conference on Irrigation and Drainage in Abuja. Tinubu described the conference theme, "Tackling Irrigation Development and Water Management Crisis in Africa", as a clarion call to action for sustainable agriculture and economic resilience. He urged African nations to adopt innovative strategies in addressing the continent's irrigation and water management challenges. The president said Nigeria possesses over 3.1 million hectares of irrigable land, primarily located around strategic river basins such as the Niger and Benue and unlocking the potential of these lands is critical to achieving national food self-sufficiency.

DR Congo Floods Displace Thousands, Worsen Humanitarian Crisis

Severe flooding caused by heavy rains in Tanganyika province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) displaced nearly 10,000 people, reported the UN refugee agency (UNHCR). The Rugumba River burst its banks, inundating large areas of Kalemie and Nyunzu territories and destroying homes, schools, and agricultural land. Thousands of people have been left homeless and unable to earn a living. Key crops like cassava, maize, and peanuts have been wiped out, causing further food insecurity. The stagnant, contaminated waters also raised fears of disease outbreaks, with cholera cases already six times higher than last year. UNHCR spokesperson Eujin Byun described a "double crisis," as the floods compounded existing displacement from conflict, with 50,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) already sheltering in the area.

Arrest of Opposition Leader Raises Concerns Over Tanzania's Electoral Process

Tanzanian authorities arrested opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu on what are widely seen as fabricated charges, accusing him of treason and spreading false information online, reports Human Rights Watch (HRW). His detention was linked to his support for Chadema's "No Reforms, No Elections" campaign, which called for fundamental electoral reforms. His party, Chadema, was subsequently disqualified from upcoming elections for refusing to sign the 2025 Election Code of Ethics. Chadema said it would not sign the code until the government undertook electoral reforms. Treason charges, which carry the death penalty and deny bail, were used to silence Lissu, whom Chadema officials believed was targeted to undermine their campaign, said HRW. This repression, according to the international human rights organisation, followed a pattern seen in past elections, including under former President John Magufuli, whose government jailed opponents and restricted media.

Lesotho Grants Starlink License Amid U.S. Trade Tension

Lesotho granted a ten-year license to Starlink Lesotho, a subsidiary of Elon Musk's SpaceX, to operate a satellite internet network in the country, following pressure amid growing tensions over U.S. trade tariffs. The decision came after Prime Minister Samuel Matekane announced the removal of barriers to U.S. investment. This followed the imposition of a 50% tariff on Lesotho's exports to the U.S. by President Donald Trump's administration, threatening thousands of jobs, though the tariff was paused for 90 days, leaving a 10% tariff in place. The Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) approved Starlink's license, calling it a step toward digital transformation, despite opposition from local stakeholders. Civic group Section Two condemned the decision as a betrayal, saying Starlink's foreign ownership undermined national interests and local participation.

UN Forum Calls for Urgent Reparations for Colonialism and Slavery

The call for reparatory justice cannot be ignored, said speakers at the United Nations Permanent Forum on African Descent's fourth session. They urged greater collaboration between governments, civil society, and regional organizations to establish systems to compensate Africa and its diaspora for the long-lasting impacts of colonialism, enslavement, apartheid, and genocide. Hilary Brown, representing CARICOM, addressed Africa's devastation during 300 years of exploitation. She praised the growing partnership between CARICOM and the African Union (AU), whose 2025 theme focused on justice through reparations. She called for a "clear, diplomatic and advocacy strategy to advance the agenda through joint action in the United Nations, the Commonwealth, and other intergovernmental bodies", and a high-level forum on reparatory justice.