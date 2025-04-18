Somalia: All of Africa Today - April 18, 2025

Over 200 Killed in Sudan's Zamzam Camp in One of War's Deadliest Attacks

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out one of the deadliest attacks in the civil war on April 10-13, killing over 200 people, including more than 100 in the Zamzam camp, the largest IDP settlement. RSF troops stormed the famine-stricken camp, burning hundreds of shelters, setting ablaze the central market and a community kitchen, trapping and killing women inside, before targeting the last remaining medical post and executing all staff. The attack, described as the most significant ground assault on the camp since the war began, took place amid worsening famine and siege conditions. The conflict between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), once allies, has displaced over 12 million people since erupting into civil war on April 15, 2023. Humanitarian officials warned that civilians were being deliberately targeted and starved, with no safe refuge or adequate aid access, fearing the worst may still be ahead.

Trump to Close Dozens of U.S. Embassies, Including in Africa



U.S. President Donald Trump initiated plans to shut down around 30 American embassies and consulates worldwide, including several in Africa, as part of a broader effort to reduce the country's diplomatic footprint, according to a CNN report. The proposed closures included embassies in the Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Lesotho, and South Sudan, as well as a consulate in South Africa. The report also recommended closing additional diplomatic posts in Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, and reducing the U.S. presence in key counterterrorism regions like Somalia and Iraq. However, the proposal had not been officially approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the department declined to comment on the leak.

Libya's Fragile Calm Threatened by Economic Woes and Political Divisions

Libya's prolonged political transition came under renewed pressure as economic challenges and tensions between rival governments threatened the relative calm maintained since the 2020 ceasefire. Nearly 15 years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, the country remained divided between the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) and the Benghazi-based Government of National Stability (GNS). UN Special Representative Hanna Tetteh warned the Security Council that despite consensus on the need for elections and institutional unity, political divisions persisted over implementation. She warned that the misuse of oil wealth and lack of a national budget risked economic collapse, despite Libya's vast resources. Security concerns persisted, with military build-ups, arbitrary detentions, and widespread human rights violations, particularly against migrants and women.

U.S.-Somali Airstrike Hits as Battle for Key Town Intensifies

The U.S. and Somali armed forces conducted a joint airstrike on the strategic town of Adan Yabaal, north of Mogadishu, following an al-Shabab raid on the area. The strike followed an al-Shabab raid on the town, which serves as a key base for military operations. According to the Somali information ministry, 12 militants, including senior al-Shabab fighters, were killed in the strike, which targeted a known militant hideout and resulted in no civilian casualties. Heavy fighting had erupted earlier after the militants attacked the town using explosives, and later claimed to have captured it. The government did not confirm who was in control. In a separate operation near Baidoa, the Somali army reported killing at least 35 militants following an attempted assault on an army base. The Somali government, while acknowledging battlefield challenges, insisted that al-Shabab had been weakened and reiterated its commitment to defeating the group.

U.S. Embassy Warns Citizens of 'Intrusive' New Zambian Cybersecurity Law

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The U.S. embassy in Zambia issued a warning to its citizens regarding a new cybersecurity law signed by President Hakainde Hichilema on 8 April, which it described as "intrusive." The law enabled the interception and surveillance of all electronic communications, including calls, emails, and texts, under the broad classification of "critical information." The Zambian government defended the law as necessary to combat online fraud, child pornography, and disinformation, but it faced backlash for potentially threatening privacy and freedom of expression. However, critics feared it would stifle free speech, especially ahead of elections. The law allowed authorities to search premises, seize devices, and impose harsh penalties, including 5-15-year jail terms. Opposition figures and activists accused the president of hypocrisy, recalling his past criticism of similar laws under the previous government.